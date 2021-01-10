Central Texas area closures due to winter weather

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As snow continues to fall here in Central Texas many school districts and colleges have changed either canceled classes, shifted to remote learning or delayed the start of the school day:

Tarleton State University (Waco) Closed Monday

Texas A&M Central (Killeen) Delayed start at 10 am Monday

Clifton ISD Closed Monday

Cranfills Gap ISD Closed Monday

Gatesville ISD Virtual Learning Monday, Extracurriculars Canceled

Groesbeck ISD has canceled classes Monday

Hillsboro ISD Delayed until 10:00AM Monday

Killeen ISD Closed Monday

Marlin ISD Virtual Learning Monday

Meridian ISD Closed Monday

Rosebud-Lott ISD Delayed until 10:00AM Monday

St. Mary’s Catholic School (West) Delayed 2 hours Monday

Waco Transit System will begin all service delivery on January 11th at 7:15 am.

Belton, TX – Bell County offices will be closed on Monday, January 11, due to inclement weather. Offices are expected to resume normal operations on Tuesday, January 12. Monday’s Bell County Commissioners Court meeting and District Court hearings have also been cancelled.

City of Belton has announced it will delay the start on the workday by two hours for non-essential employees on Monday, Jan. 11, due to inclement weather. As a result, City offices are scheduled to be open by 10 a.m. on Monday.

Due to weather and road conditions and for the safety of our Members and Staff, the YMCA of Central Texas facilities will open at 9am Monday, January 11, 2021. Both the Waco Family YMCA and the Doris Miller Family YMCA will have the delayed opening.

COVID-19 testing will be closed on Monday due to weather conditions.

Kelly Craine, Communications Lead Waco-McLennan County Public Health District City of Waco

Desk: 254-750-5429 or Mobile: 254-297-9065

Sanderson Farms Waco Processing will not run their first shift tomorrow 1/11/2021. As of now 2nd shifts will run at normal schedule.

Due to the weather and dangerous driving conditions, all McLennan County departments/offices (with the exception of those listed below) will open at 10:00 AM tomorrow, Monday, January 11, 2021.

Opening of City of Killeen offices will be delayed two hours January 11 due to inclement weather. Further adjustments may be made as weather necessitates. Killeen Animal Shelter will open for adoptions at 11 a.m. The Family Recreation Center will open at 9 a.m.

