HIGHLIGHTS: Butler leads #2 Baylor over TCU

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor’s losing streak in Fort Worth is over! The Bears raced to a 67-49 win behind 28 points from Jared Butler.

Coming into the game, Baylor had lost 3 straight in Ft. Worth.

The Bears trailed the Horned Frogs 28-27 at halftime after TCU’s Mike Miles hit a 60 ft. buzzer-beater to end the half.

The Bears came out hot in the second half, taking the lead again early and holding onto it until the end.

Baylor outscored TCU 22-7 in the game’s final 10 minutes.

Butler’s 28 points put him over a thousand in his career. He is the 32nd Bear (14th under Coach Scott Drew) to hit that milestone.

