Lorena Police announce the passing of their department’s Chaplain

LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - The Lorena Police announced Saturday, their Police Chaplain Steve Abbe passed away.

Chaplain Abbe was also Lead Pastor and founder at the Crossroads Fellowships Church.

The Lorena Police has not released the cause of death however, a Crossroads Fellowship Church Facebook post referred to his “treatment plan for cancer” from December 23rd.

The Lorena Police Facebook post provided the following details about Chaplain Abbe:

“Steve was our rock and was always available day or night. He has always just been a phone call away. Steve came to the Lorena Police Department two days after his birthday in 2014.

Truth be known we were the ones that received the gift that year! Steve would stop by the department and he would make sure he spoke to everyone.

His concern was how everyone else was doing and if there was anything that he could assist with. The day of the shooting at Twin Peaks was a Sunday. As you know that is a pastor’s “day”.

It did not matter to Steve. He was there and went with an officer to the local hospital to offer his services to anyone that needed them.

Steve responded to critical incidents not only in Lorena but other agencies called for his comforting and caring demeanor. Steve not only helped in McLennan County but traveled to neighboring counties when requested.

One cannot measure the impact a person has on others’ lives. However it is safe to say Steve Abbe touched a lot of people during his time on earth.

We are sad to see Steve go but we know that he is rejoicing with the Lord and we will one day meet again.

Steve always ended his conversations with “Love ya buddy”...today we say to him...we love you buddy.”

