Mass vaccination effort 6 decades ago ended scourge of polio in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A mass vaccination effort six decades ago ultimately ended the scourge of polio in Central Texas and around the U.S., but developing the vaccines took decades.

Polio is the common name for poliomyelitis, which comes from the Greek words for grey and marrow, referring to the spinal cord, and the suffix –itis, meaning inflammation.

For a time, polio was called infantile paralysis, though it did not affect only the young, but no disease frightened parents more in the early part of the 20th century than polio did.

From 1900 to 1960, polio struck with regularity in the warm summer months, sweeping through some portions of the U.S., and though most recovered quickly from the virus, others suffered temporary or permanent paralysis and even death.

Unlike COVID-19, polio primarily struck children, sparing wage earners and rarely leading to business closings.

But some survivors were disabled for life and they became a visible, painful reminder to society of the enormous toll polio took on young lives.

“Oh, I remember it well,” said former area Congressman Chet Edwards.

“We all got the shot and then the sugar cube.”

Vaccines against polio took years to develop.

Money raised by March of Dimes drives, such as this one in downtown Waco, helped fund research that led to the polio vaccines. (Courtesy photo)

Dr. Jonas Salk, with the support of the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis, began the first human trials of a vaccine made with a killed virus in 1952, testing it for all three strains of polio, some in combination, and some on their own.

The successful trial was reason for national celebration in the mid-1950s, but a bad batch of the vaccine produced by Cutter Laboratories caused 200 cases of paralytic polio and 10 deaths, temporarily delaying plans for nationwide vaccination.

Since 2000 the inactivated polio vaccine has been the only one used in the U.S., while the oral vaccine, which doesn’t need to be refrigerated, is used in other countries.

The U.S. has been polio-free since 1979.

Edwards said at the time he was growing up in Corpus Christi and all his family and friends were concerned about getting vaccinated.

“I don’t remember getting the shot, but I’m sure it was part of the vaccinations I had to take when I started to school,” Edwards said, “but I remember getting the sugar cube in class.

“I also remember having friends who had polio, maybe had to wear leg braces, one in a wheelchair and one who had to go on an iron lung.

The iron lung was a metal coffin-like contraption that aided respiration.

In metro areas administration of the polio vaccine was organized and well publicized, but in more rural areas that wasn’t so.

“I just remember having to get a shot at Gatesville Elementary School,” said retired Gatesville resident Billie Blanchard.

“We just all went there and got a shot.

“But Mike (her husband) was going to school out in Ireland back then and I don’t know whether they got shots out there or not.”

Waco actually was a testing ground for Salk’s vaccine and subjects were mostly children in institutions for the physically and intellectually disabled.

These viruses, spread through contact between people, by nasal and oral secretions, and by contact with contaminated feces, enters the body through the mouth, multiplying along the way to the digestive tract, where it further multiplies.

In areas with poor sanitation, the virus easily spreads from feces into the water supply, or, by touch, into food and because polio is so contagious, direct contact with a person infected with the virus can cause polio.

In about 98% of cases, polio is a mild illness, with no symptoms or with viral-like symptoms, bit in paralytic polio, the virus leaves the digestive tract, enters the bloodstream, and then attacks nerve cells.

“Fewer than 1% to 2% of people who contract polio become paralyzed,” according to data provided by the department of health, but in severe cases, “the throat and chest may be paralyzed, and death may result if the patient does not receive artificial breathing support.”

It is likely that polio has plagued humans for thousands of years, and it’s thought that it circulated in human populations at low levels and appeared to be a relatively uncommon disease for most of the 1800s.

Polio reached epidemic proportions in the early 1900s in countries with relatively high standards of living, at a time when other diseases such as diphtheria, typhoid, and tuberculosis were declining.

Because of widespread vaccination, polio was eliminated from the Western Hemisphere in 1994, but it has never been interrupted in Afghanistan, Nigeria, and Pakistan, where health workers often meet resistance in efforts to administer the vaccine.

Vigorous vaccination programs are being conducted to eliminate these last pockets. Polio vaccination is still recommended worldwide because of the risk of imported cases.

In the United States, children are recommended to receive the inactivated polio vaccine at 2 months and 4 months of age, and then twice more before entering elementary school.

