McLennan county health district to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinic

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is offering a free vaccination clinic for Phase 1A and Phase 1B with 1,500 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The clinic is full as of 2:00 p.m. on Sunday January 11th.

According the the Texas Department of State Health Services the doeses of the vaccine are apart of the State’s Vaccination Hub program.

The vaccination clinic is eligible for people in Phase 1A and 1B.

The clinic will begin Tuesday January 12th at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Avenue Waco, TX.

The vaccination clinic is free and will run until all 1,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been given.

The online registration is open Sunday January 10th at https://app.blockitnow.com/consumer/waco-covid19.

Those unable to register online are asked to call 254-750-1890 avaloible for assistance from 12:15pm to 6 p.m. on Sunday and will continue to operate throughout the week for help with registration, questions and concerns.

The vaccination clinic is by appointment only and walk-ins will not be accepted.

If the vaccination clinic appointments are full, you may text the word ‘vaccine’ to 22828 and provide your email address to be notified of our next shipment of the vaccines in the area.

As a reminder Phase 1A includes front-line health care workers and Phase 1B includes people 65 and older or people 16 and older with a medical condition that increases risk of severe COVID-19 illness.

For more detail on those eligible in the phases described by the DSHS, visit covidwaco.com.

The health district said the clinic offering the Moderna vaccine is only available for those 18 years and older.

