Advertisement

Pence will attend Biden’s inauguration

Vice President Mike Pence gestures while visiting the General Motors/Ventec ventilator...
Vice President Mike Pence gestures while visiting the General Motors/Ventec ventilator production facility in Kokomo, Ind., Thursday, April 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Kaitlan Collins
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 7:43 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Vice President Mike Pence will attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, according to a source familiar.

CNN previously reported that Pence was planning to attend the inauguration, but he was waiting on an invitation. Biden said Friday that he was glad Pence would be attending.

“He’s welcome. I think it’s important that as much as we can stick to what have been the historical precedents of how an administration changes should be maintained. And so Mike, the vice president, is welcome to come. We’d be honored to have him there, and to move forward in the transition,” Biden said.

President Donald Trump announced on Twitter, before his account was suspended, that he would not be attending.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

CNN’s Eric Brander contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 CNN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say driver of Dodge Charger was driving over 100 miles-per-hour.
Car driving over 100 miles-per-hour causes three car crash
As snow continues to fall here in Central Texas many school districts have changed their way of...
Central Texas area closures due to winter weather
Snow has overtaken nearly the entire area and will continue through the remainder of the day...
Central Texas Winter Weather Conditions
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is offering a free vaccination clinic for Phase...
McLennan county health district to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinic
Accumulations of at least 1" are expected area wide with totals over 4" possible west of I-35.
Central Texas bracing for the potential of 1 - 4 inches of snow

Latest News

In this Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, file photo, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick...
Trump to honor Belichick with Presidential Medal of Freedom
FILE - This Jan. 21, 2014 file-pool photo shows Deputy Secretary of State William Burns talking...
Biden chooses veteran diplomat Burns as CIA director
FILE - Arnold Schwarzenegger discusses "Terminator: Dark Fate" during the Paramount Pictures...
Arnold Schwarzenegger likens Capitol riot to Kristallnacht in rebuke of Trump
House Democrats chart a plan for efforts to remove President Trump.
Congress weighs Trump's removal
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Capitol assault a more sinister attack than first appeared