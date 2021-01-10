SMA Grinston honors Ft. Hood soldiers during visit

FT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - The Sergeant Major of the Army took some time out of a recent trip to Fort Hood so that he could recognize two soldiers for a job well done.

Sergeant Major Michael Grinston spent part of the week on post.

On Thursday, he posted a video on his official Instagram page, @16th_SMA.

In it, SMA Grinston said he saw two members of 3CR during barracks inspections that he thought were doing great things for the squad, so, he decided to have both of them promoted.

Army rules say SMA Grinston doesn’t have the authority to promote soldiers without regard to rank or time of service.

But, he explained that he took care of that with a conversation with Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy.

“Before I came here, I talked to him,” he told the soldiers in the video. “And I said, ‘Is it ok that I promote somebody on your behalf?’ And you know what he said? He said yes.”

After a short ceremony in which the two 11Bs “promoted each other,” the group posed for a picture.

A caption on the Instagram post says the women “embody Army values” and deserved the recognition.

