Snowy Morning with More Snow This Afternoon

Snow has overtaken nearly the entire area and will continue through the remainder of the day with some breaks every now and again. Although snow should be mostly light but steady through the day, there will be some bursts of heavy snow occasionally here and there which may raise snow totals on an isolated basis and could even cause a bit of thundersnow! The bursts of snow could also cause snow to accumulate on roadways.

SNOW TOTALS (so far): So far most everyone has seen at least a little snow...areas east of I-35 your chance is coming this afternoon. Totals range from close to 5″ to less than an inch, from NW to SE.

snowfall totals at 1:00 pm (KWTX)

estimated snow fall totals (KWTX)

POWER OUTAGES: The snowfall and wet weather is creating power outrages in Central Texas. For the latest on that, visit Oncor

ROAD CONDITIONS: To see the latest road conditions and reports, visit TXDOT

Snow will gradually exit the area from west to east during the evening hours and should be done by midnight. Temperatures in the 30s and low 40s drop into the low 30s once the rain/snow mix starts and should stay there for the remainder of the day. Roads may become slushy as snow falls with some accumulations on bridges, overpasses, and less-traveled roads late this morning and through the afternoon.

Roads may be slick for the morning commute since temperatures should hover close to freezing but should become more drivable during the morning. Highs Monday only reach the upper 30s and low 40s which should melt most of the snow but some will linger on elevated surfaces. Expect Monday night to be among the coldest night we’ve seen this winter as overnight lows fall into the low-to-mid 20s.

