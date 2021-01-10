Advertisement

Trump to visit U.S.-Mexico border to laud border wall

Authorities pass a border wall construction site, in Mission, Texas, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020....
Authorities pass a border wall construction site, in Mission, Texas, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. President-elect Joe Biden will face immediate pressure to fulfill his pledge to stop border wall construction. But he will confront a series of tough choices left behind by President Donald Trump, who's ramped up construction in his final weeks. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Associated Press and KEVIN FREKING
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 7:35 PM CST
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is expected to travel to the U.S.-Mexico border on Tuesday to highlight his administration’s work on the border wall, the White House said Saturday Trump will travel to the town of Alamo, Texas.

He will mark the completion of 400 miles of border wall and his administration’s efforts to reform what the White House described as the nation’s broken immigration system.

Trump’s campaign for the presidency in 2016 focused extensively on the president’s desire to construct a border wall.

He also promised that Mexico would pay for the wall, which it has not done.

