Widespread snow expected this morning across Central Texas

Today’s winter storm system has already brought snow to West Texas and will be bringing Central Texas snow during most of the day today! Snow has overtaken nearly the entire area and will continue through the remainder of the day with some breaks every now and again. Although snow should be mostly light but steady through the day, there will be some bursts of heavy snow occasionally here and there which may raise snow totals on an isolated basis and could even cause a bit of thundersnow! The bursts of snow could also cause snow to accumulate on roadways. Snow will gradually exit the area from west to east during the evening hours and should be done by midnight. Temperatures in the 30s and low 40s drop into the low 30s once the rain/snow mix starts and should stay there for the remainder of the day. Roads may become slushy as snow falls with some accumulations on bridges, overpasses, and less-traveled roads late this morning and through the afternoon.

These are the forecast snow totals for Sunday across Central Texas (KWTX)

As far as accumulations go, we’re expecting at least an inch of snow across the entire area but higher amounts are certainly likely! Near the I-35 corridor and close to the Brazos Valley, we’re expecting 2″ to 4″+ of snow. The highest accumulations will likely come west of I-35 where 4″ to 7″ could fall. Again, with any heavy bursts of snow, we could see locally higher totals. Snow initially will melt on contact with the ground and roads will initially be wet. As snow continues, it may start to accumulate on the roads and turn them a bit slushy. In cities and towns that receive four or more inches of snow, snow could potentially accumulate on roads too so be mindful about driving today! Give yourself ample time to stop, avoid sudden acceleration or deceleration, and avoid sharp turns too. Bridges, overpasses, side roads, and more rural roads are the most likely to become slick the later into the day we go so be very careful if you have to be out and about today. After the snow ends tonight, we’ll see partly cloudy skies by morning with temperatures starting out Monday in the low 30s. Roads may be slick for the morning commute since temperatures should hover close to freezing but should become more drivable during the morning. Highs Monday only reach the upper 30s and low 40s which should melt most of the snow but some will linger on elevated surfaces. Expect Monday night to be among the coldest night we’ve seen this winter as overnight lows fall into the low-to-mid 20s.

