Baylor-West Virginia men’s basketball game postponed because of COVID-19

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor men’s basketball home game against West Virginia scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed in accordance with Big 12 Conference men’s basketball interruption guidelines.

West Virginia was unable to meet the required COVID-19 thresholds.

The No. 2-ranked Bears were scheduled to host No. 14 West Virginia at 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Ferrell Center.

Baylor’s next game is at 3 p.m. Saturday at No. 18 Texas Tech on ESPN.

