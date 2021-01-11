Advertisement

Baylor-West Virginia men’s basketball game postponed because of COVID-19

FILE - In this March 2, 2020, file photo, Baylor head coach Scott Drew directs his team against...
FILE - In this March 2, 2020, file photo, Baylor head coach Scott Drew directs his team against Texas Tech during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Waco, Texas. Drew was selected the Associated Press Big 12 Coach of the Year, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)(Chuck Burton | AP)
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 11:07 AM CST
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor men’s basketball home game against West Virginia scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed in accordance with Big 12 Conference men’s basketball interruption guidelines.

West Virginia was unable to meet the required COVID-19 thresholds.

The No. 2-ranked Bears were scheduled to host No. 14 West Virginia at 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Ferrell Center.

Baylor’s next game is at 3 p.m. Saturday at No. 18 Texas Tech on ESPN.

