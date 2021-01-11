Central Texas COVID-19 death toll rises to 860, statewide toll nears 30,000

(KWTX) - The Central Texas COVID-19 death toll increased to at least 860 Monday and the statewide toll was nearing 30,000 as Texas officials attempted to accelerate the so far sluggish pace of vaccination.

So far only about half of the vaccine doses the state has received have been administered.

Gov. Greg Abbott Monday said the use of 28 mass vaccination hubs around the state including two in Central Texas should step up the rate of vaccination in the state, but said the effort is limited by supplies of vaccine coming from the federal government.

More than 1,100 additional cases of the virus and 30 additional deaths have been reported in the region since Friday.

The virus may have claimed as many as 863 lives in Central Texas, but according to state data Monday, at least 860 have died including 182 Bell County residents, five more than the local count of 177; 18 Bosque County residents; 36 Coryell County residents, 15 more than the local count of 21; 20 Falls County residents; 26 Freestone County residents; 18 Hamilton County residents; 38 Hill County residents; 15 Lampasas County residents; 26 Leon County residents; 32 Limestone County residents; 319 McLennan County residents, eight more than the local count of 311; 15 Milam County residents, one more that the local count of 14; 13 Mills County residents; 65 Navarro County residents, three fewer than the local count of 68; 23 Robertson County residents, and 14 San Saba County residents.

The statewide death toll increased by 56 to 29,933 on Monday.

Since Friday, at least 623 residents diagnosed with the virus have died.

Another 1,165 cases of the virus have been confirmed since Friday in Central Texas, boosting the regional total to 52,928.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported another 13,488 cases of the virus Monday, 13,308 of them new for a total of 1,730,312.

The total has increased by 46,041 since Friday.

Of the total 355,296 cases were active Monday and 1,568,710 patients have recovered.

At least 13,397 COVID-19 patients were in Texas hospitals Monday, up from 13,111 on Sunday.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties, at least 228 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Monday, down from 244 Sunday, accounting for about 26% all hospitalizations and filling about 21% of available beds.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has advised the counties that the TSA’s hospitalization rate is sufficiently high to trigger capacity reductions.

At least 192 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Monday in Trauma Service Area M, which includes McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties, accounting for about 41% of all hospitalizations and occupying about 30% of available beds, well above the 15% ceiling that triggers capacity reductions under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

Freestone, Leon, Navarro and Robertson counties are also in Trauma Service Areas in which hospitalization rates exceed 15%.

About 14.9 million tests have been administered statewide.

The Lab Test Date positivity rate Monday was 18.71%, down from 19.15% Sunday and 20.01% on Friday.

Experts say a positivity rate of 5% or less indicates the virus is under control.

VACCINATIONS

COVID-19 vaccination hubs have been established in two Central Texas counties as part of a statewide effort to ramp up vaccinations, but appointments are required.

The Waco-McLennan County Health District, which has received 1,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine, opened an online appointments website on Sunday and all available appointments were booked for a free vaccination clinic Tuesday at the Waco Convention Center.

Residents may text the word “vaccine” to 22828 and provide email addresses to receive notification of the next shipment of vaccine.

The Bell County Public Health District will receive 3,900 doses of vaccine this week, which will be distributed through two vaccination centers, one on each side of the county.

“As more vaccines arrive, and as resources allow, there may be additional vaccine centers opened,” the health district said in a press release Monday.

The health district already has more than 4,000 on a waitlist for vaccination.

“In accordance with state guidelines and protocols, the plan is to begin scheduling vaccination appointments for eligible recipients within 24-48 hours of the vaccines being delivered,” the health district said.

The health district plans to launch a new appointments system for those eligible for vaccinations as early as this Thursday.

Now eligible for vaccination are those covered by Phase 1A of the state’s vaccination distribution plan, including frontline healthcare workers and residents and employees of long-term care facilities and those covered by Phase 1B of the plan including residents 65 and older and residents 16 and older with medical conditions that puts them at risk of severe COVID-19 illness.

The Texas Department of State Health Services announced the 28 hubs Sunday and said the hub providers will get more than 158,000 doses of vaccine this week.

To date the state has been allocated about 2.1 million doses of vaccine and 1.6 million of them have been shipped.

At least 718,965 residents had received a first dose Monday and 83,538 had received a second.

The Texas Department of State Health Services vaccination dashboard Monday showed that 5,350 of 22,610 Bell County residents eligible under Phase 1A have been vaccinated and that 554 have received the second dose and that 4,854 of 17,922 eligible McLennan County residents have been vaccinated and that 401 have received the second dose.

The dashboard Monday showed the administration of 420 initial and 12 secondary vaccinations in Bosque County; 890 initial and 19 secondary vaccinations in Coryell County; 142 initial and 12 secondary vaccinations in Falls County; 245 initial vaccinations and one secondary vaccination in Freestone County; 554 initial vaccinations in Hamilton County; 613 initial vaccinations and 12 secondary vaccinations in Hill County; 254 initial and six secondary vaccinations in Lampasas County; 229 initial and two secondary vaccinations in Leon County; 340 initial and two secondary vaccinations in Limestone County; 429 initial and four secondary vaccinations in Milam County; 189 initial and two secondary vaccinations in Mills County; 776 initial and 17 secondary vaccinations in Navarro County; 218 initial and six secondary vaccinations in Robertson County, and just 24 vaccinations in San Saba County.

Coryell Health received 600 doses on Dec. 23, but won’t receive additional vaccine this week and officials aren’t sure when the next shipment will arrive or how many doses it will include.

The first doses were administered to frontline healthcare workers, first responders, essential workers and residents of Coryell Health RehabLiving and Assisted & Independent Living at The Oaks, as well as Hillview Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

“In some ways, Coryell Health is lucky to have received the vaccines we have, as sixteen hospitals in Texas have not received any vaccines. Some of those hospitals have been able to benefit by sharing of other hospitals or clinics, but some haven’t any doses for their front line workers,” Dr. Jeff Bates, Coryell Health chief medical officer said.

“We are all at the mercy of the state.”

Residents who want to be added to the list for the vaccine should call (254) 248-6381.

Baylor University has received 300 doses of the Moderna vaccine, which is being administered to Health Center staff, medical personnel, emergency responders, and School of Nursing faculty, staff and students who work in hospital settings under Phase 1A of the state’s plan.

The Bell County Public Health District has created an online waiting list for residents who want to be notified when the district has the vaccine available.

Information about the vaccine in McLennan County is also available online.

Baylor Scott & White Health has created a sign-up page for updates on the scheduling of Phase 1B vaccinations.

Veterans can get up-to-date information on VA’s VA COVID-19 vaccine webpage, which launched on Dec. 11, may sign up for regular updates on the vaccine on the vaccine on the VA’s Stay Informed page, and may contact their primary care providers through www.myhealth.va.gov or by calling 1-800-423-2111.

The Central Texas Veterans Health Care System has started offering Moderna’s vaccine to enrolled veterans who are 85 or older.

“Large scale vaccination is the key to ending the disruption of the COVID-19 virus. My team will not rest until we have vaccinated every veteran enrolled in our health care system who wishes to be immunized,” Medical Center Director Michael L. Kiefer said.

“We have several thousand doses for Veterans 85 and older; however, if unused, we will expand to younger Veterans.”

The Central Texas VA received its initial shipment of vaccine during Christmas week and used it to vaccine veterans living in the facility’s community living center and high-risk employees.

As of Jan. 6 almost 1,800 employees and 100 veterans had been vaccinated.

VACCINE PROVIDER MAP

TEXAS VACCINE INFORMATION

CROWDSOURCED INFORMATION ABOUT VACCINATION SITES

BELL COUNTY VACCINE REGISTRATION

MCLENNAN COUNTY VACCINE INFORMATION

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Public Health District reported 444 additional cases of the virus Monday, a record 377 of them new.

The previous one-day record for new cases was 369 on Dec. 7.

The total number of cases confirmed in the county now stands at 15,449.

Of the total, 3,055 cases were active Monday, 12,444 patients have recovered, and 177 have died.

State data showed 182 deaths.

In state Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell County, at least 228 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Monday, down from 244 on Sunday, accounting for about 26% all hospitalizations and filling about 21% of available beds.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has advised the counties that the TSA’s hospitalization rate is sufficiently high to trigger capacity reductions under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

The temporary restrictions and rollbacks will remain in place until COVID-19 hospitalizations drop for at least seven consecutive days.

Because of the restrictions, Lions Club Park Senior Center in Killeen closed Monday and will remain closed until further notice, but limited virtual and drive-thru activities may be planned, and senior pickleball will continue at the Family Recreation Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Participants must be senior center members and must provide paddles and pickleballs.

Temple Fire & Rescue will host drive-thru COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 14 and Jan. 15 at Fire Station No. 4 at 411 Waters Dairy Rd.; from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 19 and Jan. 20 at Fire Station No. 2 at 1710 East Avenue H.; from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 21 and Jan. 22 at Fire Station No. 7 at 8420 West Adams Ave.; and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 28 and Jan. 29 at Fire Station No. 1 at 210 North 3rd St. Tests are free. Residents may register online or on site. More information is available online.

A temporary drive-thru state testing site will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Killeen Special Events Center at 3301 South WS Young Dr. Online registration is required.

Testing is available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays in January at Nolanville’s Central Fire Station at 84 North Main St. Registration is not required.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute food from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Jan. 16 at Temple College at 2600 South 1st St.

Holland’s city hall is closed until further notice after some city employees tested positive for the virus.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard Monday showed a cumulative total of 199 cases since Aug. 1 and nine current active cases. The school’s spring semester started Monday.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Monday reported one active case involving a student and 24 positive tests for the virus since March, 18 involving students. All students must complete online training on safe practices before returning for the spring semester, which starts on Jan. 19.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed more than 1,000 cases since March 16, 481 involving students and 594 staff, and 32 involving students and 30 involving staff in the past seven days. The dashboard showed one active case Monday involving an employee at Bellaire Elementary; one involving an employee at Brookhaven Elementary; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Cedar Valley Elementary; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Clarke Elementary; one involving an employee at Clear Creek Elementary; one involving a student at Clifton Park Elementary; three involving employees at Harker Heights Elementary; one involving a student at Hay Branch Elementary; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Haynes Elementary; one involving a student and two involving employees at Iduma Elementary; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Maude Moore Wood Elementary; two involving students and five involving employees at Meadows Elementary; one involving an employee at Oveta Culp Hobby Elementary; one involving a student at Peebles Elementary; three involving students at Richard E. Cavazos Elementary; two involving employees at Saegert Elementary; one involving a student at Skipcha Elementary; one involving an employee at Trimmier Elementary; two involving students and one involving an employee at Venable Village Elementary; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Willow Springs Elementary; one involving a student at Audie Murphy Middle School; one involving an employee at Eastern Hills Middle School; one involving an employee at Liberty Hill Middle School; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Nolan Middle School; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Palo Alto Middle School; six involving students at Ellison High School; one involving a student and two involving employees at Harker Heights High School; one involving a student and two involving employees at Killeen High School; one involving a student at Pathways, and three involving employees at non-campus facilities.

The Killeen ISD is offering free COVID-19 screening to students and employees from 7 a.m. to 11 .m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on regular school days at the former Nolan Middle School building at 505 Jasper Dr. in Killeen, using the 2nd Street entrance. Screening is by appointment and students younger than 18 require signed waivers from parents or guardians. The state-funded testing uses BinaxNOW nasal swab tests, which provide results in 15 minutes. Information is available online.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed four cases at Temple High School, one at Bonham Middle School, one at Lamar Middle School, three at Travis Middle School; three at Jefferson Elementary, one at Raye-Allen Elementary; one at Scott Elementary, one at Thornton Elementary; and one at an administrative facility.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed two cases at Charter Oak Elementary; two at Chisholm Trail Elementary; one at Lakewood Elementary; two at Miller Heights Elementary; one at Pirtle Elementary; four at Southwest Elementary; three at Sparta Elementary; four at Tarver Elementary; three at Belton Middle School; six at Lake Belton Middle School; five at North Belton Middle School; six at South Belton Middle School; 11 at Belton High School; nine at Lake Belton High School, and five at non-campus facilities.

BELL COUNTY VACCINE REGISTRATION

BELL COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported the deaths of three more residents diagnosed with the virus Monday, an 86-year-old man, an 81-year-old woman and a 90-year-old woman, increasing the virus toll in the county to 311.

Fifteen residents with the virus have died in the past four days.

The health district reported six additional deaths on Friday and on Saturday announced the deaths of a 69-year-old woman, a 74-year-old man, a 69-year-old woman, an 82-year-old woman, a 66-year-old man, and a 55-year-old woman.

Since Friday, the health district has confirmed 358 additional cases of the virus, 174 of them on Monday, 61 on Sunday and 123 on Saturday.

The most recent cases include three involving residents ranging in age from 1 to 10; 17 involving residents ranging in age from 11 to 17; 22 involving residents ranging in age from 18 to 25; 10 involving residents who range in age from 26 to 29; 30 residents in their 30s; 19 in their 40s; 21 in their 50s; 24 in their 60s; 16 in their 70s; eight who are 80 or older, and one whose age was unavailable.

Of the total, 1,334 cases were active Monday, 19,184 patients have recovered and a record 163 were hospitalized, 18 of them on ventilators.

The county’s previous hospitalization record was 162 on Dec. 29.

Of the 163, 100 are McLennan County residents.

At least 192 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Monday in the Trauma Service Area that includes McLennan County, accounting for about 41% of all hospitalizations and occupying about 30% of available beds, which is well above the 15% ceiling that triggers capacity reductions under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area after the federal government provided 40,000 test kits to McLennan County as part of the effort to stem the spread of the virus. The health district has contracted with Aardvark Mobile Health to provide mobile COVID-19 tests, using a small truck that can accommodate two testing lines with the capacity to administer as many as 500 tests daily. Additional details are available online.

For those experiencing disabling feelings of loss, change and sadness, short-term counseling is available through the Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program. A counselor can be requested using an online form or by calling 1-866-576-1101.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute food from 10 a.m. to noon on Jan. 28 at Waco ISD Stadium at 1401 South New Road.

Baylor University’s online dashboard Monday showed 89 active cases, 40 involving students, 34 involving staff and 14 involving faculty, and 61 positive tests in the past seven days. Since Aug. 1, 1,923 have tested positive for the virus. Spring classes begin on Jan. 19. Students, faculty and staff will be required to test negative for the virus before returning to campus for the spring semester and must undergo weekly COVID-19 testing during the spring term.

The McLennan Community College dashboard, which was last updated Friday, showed 17 active cases, nine involving students. In the past three weeks, 248 cases have been confirmed, 193 of which involve employees. The school’s spring semester started on Monday. The college says it will continue to offer classes in blended-hybrid and online formats.

The Waco ISD dashboard Monday showed cumulative totals of 202 students and 223 employees diagnosed with the virus since Sept. 8. The dashboard showed one active case at Bell’s Hill Elementary; one at Cedar Ridge Elementary; one at Crestview Elementary; one at Dean Highland Elementary; two at Hillcrest PDS; one at Kendrick Elementary; seven at Lake Air Montessori; two at Mountainview Elementary; four at South Waco Elementary; four at Cesar Chavez Middle School; two at G.W. Carver Middle School; four at Tennyson Middle School and six at Waco High School.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed one case involving a student and two involving employees at Castleman Creek Elementary; three involving students and two involving employees at Hewitt Elementary; four involving students at South Bosque Elementary; four involving students and two involving employees at Spring Valley Elementary; two involving students at Woodway Elementary; two involving students and one involving an employee at River Valley Intermediate; four involving students and four involving employees at Woodgate Intermediate; seven involving students and three involving employees at Midway Middle School; 15 involving students and one involving an employee at Midway High School, and one involving an employee at a non-campus facility.

The Lorena ISD dashboard Monday showed one case involving a student at Lorena Primary School; two involving students and three involving employees at Lorena Elementary; one involving a student at Lorena Middle School, and one involving a student and three involving employees at Lorena High School.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed two no active cases.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed two cases at McGregor Primary School; three at McGregor Elementary; six at Isbill Junior High, and six at McGregor High School.

MCLENNAN COUNTY VACCINE INFORMATION

MCLENNAN COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County was still reporting 2,195 confirmed cases Monday.

Of the total, 432 cases were active, 1,742 patients have recovered, and 21 have died.

State data, which includes Texas prison inmates, showed 3,894 total confirmed and 112 probable cases.

Of the total, 3,169 patients have recovered and 36 have died, according to state data.

In state Trauma Service Area L, which includes Coryell County, at least 228 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Monday, accounting for about 26% all hospitalizations and filling almost 21% of available beds.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has advised the county that the TSA’s hospitalization rate is sufficiently high to trigger capacity reductions, bar closings and suspension of elective surgery under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

Coryell County Judge Roger Miller said last week the restrictions are in effect in his county, but says he’s seeking an exemption from the governor’s office on bar closings.

Coryell Health continues to offer elective surgeries despite the restrictions because the hospital has “available beds and adequate supplies,” which allows for an exemption under the governor’s orders.

The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed 11 cases involving students and three involving employees at Cove High School; one involving an employee at Crossroads High; three involving students and one involving an employee at Cove Junior High; two involving employees at S. C. Lee Junior High; three involving students at Clements Parsons Elementary; four involving students and one involving an employee at Fairview Jewell Elementary; one involving a student and four involving employees at Hettie Halstead Elementary; one involving a student and four involving employees at House Creek Elementary; three involving students and four involving employees at Williams/Ledger Elementary; one involving a student and two involving employees at Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy, and seven involving employees at non-campus facilities.

The Gatesville ISD’s online dashboard, which was last updated on Jan. 7, showed 10 cases at Gatesville High School, five involving students; three at Gatesville Junior High, two involving students; 10 cases at Gatesville Intermediate, seven involving students; 13 at Gatesville Elementary, eight involving students; seven cases at Gatesville Primary, five involving students; three involving transportation employees, and one involving a maintenance employee.

The Linda Woodman State Jail in Gatesville was locked down Friday with 106 active cases involving inmates, 14 involving employees, 507 inmates on restriction and 106 inmates in medical isolation.

Updated figures weren’t available Monday.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday was still reporting eight cases involving inmates and 31 involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit in Gatesville where 140 inmates were on medical restriction and eight were isolated; 13 cases involving inmates and 23 involving employees at the Hilltop Unit in Gatesville where 235 inmates were restricted and 13 were isolated; 210 cases involving inmates and 90 involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit in Gatesville where 733 inmates were medically restricted and 214 were medically isolated; 54 cases involving inmates and 31 involving employees at the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville where 234 inmates were restricted and 54 were isolated, and four cases involving inmates and 22 involving employees at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit in Gatesville where 148 inmates were restricted and four were isolated.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,189 confirmed and 63 probable cases Monday.

Of the total, 1,038 patients have recovered and a 20th resident has died, according to state data.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday was reporting 42 cases involving inmates and 24 cases involving employees at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin where 694 inmates were restricted and 42 were isolated, and eight cases involving employees at the Marlin Transfer Unit where 23 inmates were restricted.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 1,134 confirmed and 218 probable cases Monday.

Of the total, 1,147 patients have recovered.

State data showed a 32nd resident diagnosed with the virus has died.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County had 2,870 confirmed cases and 1,684 probable cases of the virus Monday according to state data.

Of the total, 3,429 patients have recovered.

Local data showed 68 deaths.

State data showed 65 deaths.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 776 confirmed and 158 probable cases of the virus Monday, according to state data. At least 709 patients have recovered and 18 have died.

Freestone County had 653 confirmed and 314 probable cases of the virus Monday, according to state data. Of the total, 844 patients have recovered and a 26th has died. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday was reporting four cases involving inmates and 11 involving employees at the William Boyd Unit in Teague where 299 inmates were medically restricted and four were isolated.

Hamilton County had 481 confirmed and 36 probable cases of the virus Monday, according to state data. At least 413 patients have recovered and 18 have died.

Hill County had 1,945 confirmed and 362 probable cases of the virus Monday, according to state data. At least 1,926 patients have recovered and two more have died, raising the virus toll to 38. The Hill College dashboard showed no active cases. Spring classes begin on Jan. 19. The Hillsboro ISD dashboard Monday showed one case involving a student at Franklin Elementary; two involving students and two involving employees at Hillsboro Elementary; eight involving students and two involving employees at Hillsboro Intermediate; six involving students and two involving employees at Hillsboro Junior High, and nine involving students and three involving employees at Hillsboro High School.

Lampasas County had 746 confirmed and 92 probable cases of the virus Monday, according to state data. At least 647 patients have recovered and 15 have died. The Lampasas County Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center, Kiwanis Club and Lions Club are postponing Casino Night, which was scheduled for Feb. 20. “As we continue to see how things develop over the next few weeks, it will be determined when and if we are able to reschedule,” the organizations said in a press release. Updates will be provided on the chamber’s website.

Leon County had 613 confirmed and 214 probable cases of the virus Monday, according to state data. At least 688 patients have recovered and 26 have died.

Milam County had 936 confirmed and 641 probable cases of the virus Monday, according to state data, which showed 1,424 recoveries and 15 deaths. Local data showed 14 deaths.

Mills County had 276 confirmed and 22 probable cases of the virus Monday according to state data, which showed 224 patients have recovered and a 13th resident has died.

Robertson County had 768 confirmed and 236 probable cases of the virus Monday according to state data, which showed 808 patients have recovered and 23 have died. Local data showed 10 deaths.

San Saba County had 369 confirmed and 101 probable cases Monday, according to state data, which showed at least 380 patients have recovered and 14 have died. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday was reporting five cases involving inmates and seven involving employees at the San Saba Transfer Unit where 47 inmates were restricted and five were medically isolated.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

COVID-19 INFORMATION, LINKS AND RESOURCES

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.