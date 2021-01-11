Delayed reporting for military, DA civilians at Fort Hood Monday

FORT HOOD, Texas — Fort Hood officials have authorized delayed reporting for Soldiers and Department of the Army (DA) civilians for Jan. 11 here.

Due to extreme weather conditions and dangerous roads, physical training has been cancelled and no road guards will man intersections on post during that time period. Active-duty military personnel will report no-earlier-than noon. The officials also authorized delayed reporting for DA civilians no-earlier-than 11 a.m.

However, mission essential personnel are to report in accordance with their supervisor’s instructions.

Contracted personnel should report in accordance with their program/project manager’s instructions.

The Fort Hood Child Development Center will be open only for mission-essential personnel child care starting at 5:30 a.m. All other child development centers and school age care sites on the installation will open at 10 a.m.

Any further updates will be posted on the Fort Hood Press Center and the Fort Hood Facebook page.

