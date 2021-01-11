First snow, then ice, and now freezing fog

(KWTX) - The National Weather Service is warning that freezing fog could develop overnight, resulting in slick conditions on some road surfaces.

When surface temperatures drop below freezing as they will overnight, tiny super-cooled water droplets in fog can freeze instantly on such exposed surfaces as tree branches, stairs, sidewalks and vehicles and can cause black ice to form on roadways.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the mid-20s overnight along the Interstate 35 corridor.

The advisory, which includes Bell, Bosque, Coryell, Falls, Freestone Hamilton, Hill, Lampasas Limestone, Leon, McLennan, Milam, Mills Navarro and Robertson counties, says fog or freezing fog could reduce visibility to less than three miles and lead to the development of icy conditions

The Special Weather Statement was issued early Monday afternoon as the heavy snow that fell Sunday across Central Texas continued to melt.

Road conditions improved quickly as temperatures rose Monday morning across most of Central Texas, although the southbound and northbound lanes of Interstate remained closed to traffic from Exit 305 to Exit 307 in Temple.

Several 18-wheelers jackknifed Monday morning on the Interstate in Temple.

Icy conditions were reported early Monday on and east of Interstate 35 from north of Temple to south of Salado.

Icing was reported on the overpass at East U.S. Highway 190 and FM 93 and on the State Highway 36 long bridge across the Leon River in Bell County.

Waco police worked about 10 weather-related calls Monday morning.

In Copperas Cove, portions of Hillside Street, Wild Plum Drive, Freedom Lane, Colorado Drive, Ogletree Pass, and Pecan Drive remained closed to traffic late Monday morning because of ice.

Ice could remain on shaded portions of roadways and on less-traveled streets, such as those in residential areas.

Much of the snow fell on roadways Sunday melted and then refroze as temperatures fell below freezing overnight.

Early Monday morning drivers encountered slick spots not only on neighborhood streets, but also on portions of some major roadways as well as on bridges and overpasses.

