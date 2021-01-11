Freezing Fog Possible with a Cold Tuesday Morning

A winter-white start to the day has slowly started to end throughout the area today. Overnight, we will see a break in the melting process because temperatures will be well below freezing in the 20s and low 30s! Since we still have snow and moisture on the ground, we might see some freezing fog develop overnight and on Tuesday morning. Main areas to watch for this freezing fog will be less traveled and rural roads along with sidewalks! If freezing fog develops, visualities will be reduced (like with normal fog) but we could also get some slick and icy spots on the Tuesday morning commute. First things to ice over would be sidewalks, bridges, overpasses, and elevated roadways.

Any freezing fog that develops will be short-lived since we have a quick warm up on the way for tomorrow! We should see temperatures already above freezing by 10:00 or 11:00 A.M. The sunshines through tomorrow and we warm into the upper 40s, close to 50 degrees.

We continue to thaw out, & warm up, headed to midweek, with temperatures getting to the upper 50s Wednesday, and the mid 60s by Thursday. We do have a dry, cold front that comes late in the day Thursday that will drop highs back into the 50s for Friday. We can expect a couple of breezy days (ahead of the front on Thursday and behind the front Friday) as that front moves on through Central Texas.

Then, eyes turn to the next weather-maker, a chance for showers and maybe a couple storms to close out the coming weekend. The weekend will start pleasant and dry with our next chance for rain next Sunday. Temperatures are going to get colder behind the front on Sunday and there will be a chance for some precipitation but it’s too early to tell what type of precipitation it will be. For now, it looks like just a cold rain but something we will be monitoring in the upcoming days.

