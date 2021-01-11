Killeen: Political science professor weighs in on probability of Trump being removed by the 25th Amendment or impeachment

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - In the aftermath of last Wednesday’s riots at the U.S. capitol, many are wondering which could be more likely for President Trump, impeachment or invoking the 25th amendment.

John Koehler, an assistant professor of political science at Texas A&M Central Texas, says this scenario is unlikely, with many democrats favoring impeachment instead.

“To remove president trump from office, it would take vice president mike pence and several cabinet officers, specifically 8 out of the 15, to essentially send a declaration to congress that President Trump is unfit for office,” he said.

“The reason why some democrats favor impeachment over the amendment is because impeachment comes not just with removal, but with preventing president trump from ever running for office again in the future.”

Three house democrats are already planning to introduce articles of impeachment against the president tomorrow. Two thirds of the senate, or 67 senators, would be required to remove trump from office.

With the future uncertain, Koehler says there’s one thing that can give Central Texans and all Americans solace...

“At the end of all this, Joe Biden will be inaugurated president on January 20th,” he said.

“It’s pretty amazing that congress was able to complete their duty on Wednesday and early Thursday morning and some would say they did it even faster than normal... and I think that’s a good sign for people. It delayed, but it didn’t prevent congress from getting the job done.

