Advertisement

Local restaurant reminding customers “no mask, no service”

Jesse’s Taqueria & Bakery Owner says they’re willing to make accommodations for those with medical conditions.
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 5:15 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Local restaurants have faced many struggles to keep business afloat throughout this pandemic.

Jesse’s Taqueria & Bakery Owner, Jesse Ocana says they’re still adjusting to the new normal.

“Now we’re doing like 85% of the business,” said Ocana “I still have to be aware of what’s going on around us and take care of everyone that comes in here.”

That means making sure customers follow COVID-19 guidelines like wearing masks.

“My employees want to wear masks. I want to wear masks. I want to do this not only for them but really for my customers because I have a lot of customers that come in here that have shared stories about their loved ones that have died,” said Ocana.

Ocana has signs posted all over the door reminding people no mask, no service.

“Having to wear a mask after so long, we’re all tired of it. As I’m speaking right now I’m having a problem with it but we have a serious virus here that has been killing a lot of people,” said Ocana.

Ocana says he understands medical conditions restrict some from wearing masks.

“We’ll go outside and we’ll service you out there. I’ll go to your house and take the foot to your house if it comes to that,” said Ocana.

Ocana says he’s thankful for all of his customers and their effort to help slow the spread.

“We’re all in this together I promise you that. If we stick together and we do what we’re supposed to do we will end this thing,” said Ocana.

I suppose it's time to revisit the mask issue. We have been blasted, again, on social media for mask rules. It's not our...

Posted by Jesse's Taqueria & Bakery on Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say driver of Dodge Charger was driving over 100 miles-per-hour.
Car driving over 100 miles-per-hour causes three car crash
As snow continues to fall here in Central Texas many school districts have changed their way of...
Central Texas area closures due to winter weather
Snow has overtaken nearly the entire area and will continue through the remainder of the day...
Central Texas Winter Weather Conditions
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is offering a free vaccination clinic for Phase...
McLennan county health district to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinic
Accumulations of at least 1" are expected area wide with totals over 4" possible west of I-35.
Central Texas bracing for the potential of 1 - 4 inches of snow

Latest News

FastCast
Brady's Sunday Night FastCast
Killeen Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and the Texas Rangers responded to...
Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Killeen
Nurse Ellen Quinones prepares a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen).
Texas DSHS announces COVID-19 vaccine hub sites to simplify appointment
In the aftermath of last Wednesday’s riots at the U.S. capitol, many are wondering which could...
Killeen: Political science professor weighs in on probability of Trump being removed by the 25th Amendment or impeachment
Fort Hood main gate.
Delayed reporting for military, DA civilians at Fort Hood Monday