Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Killeen

Killeen Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and the Texas Rangers responded to the scene of the shooting.(Eric Franklin)
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A police officer responding to a psychiatric call encountered an emotionally distressed man and fatally shot the man when the officer’s energy weapon proved ineffective, police said.

The fatal shooting happened at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Carrollton Avenue.

Police said the man shot by the officer was transported by paramedics to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased by medical personnel and Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.

The Killeen Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and the Texas Rangers responded to the scene of the shooting.

The Rangers will lead the investigation.

The officer will be placed on administrative leave.

