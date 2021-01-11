Seven taken to local hospital after out-of-control vehicle hits fire truck on I-35

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Seven people were taken to a local hospital early Monday after an out-of-control vehicle slammed into a Temple Fire & Rescue ladder truck on Interstate 35.

Some of the seven suffered life-threatening injuries, Temple Fire & Rescue spokesman Santos Soto said.

No firefighters were injured.

The crew extricated the seven occupants of the vehicle.

The accident happened at around 4:30 a.m. Monday.

A stretch of the highway was closed down in Temple because of the icy conditions that caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

“While the snow may be melting today, other causes of weather related incidents such as fog and rain, can have consequences that are just as deadly,” Soto said.

“We can replace our vehicles, you however, cannot be replaced. Slow down, it could save your life,” he said.

