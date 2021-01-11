Some black ice is on the roads this morning.

Although the snow has stopped across Central Texas, we’re still dealing with some dangerous conditions across Central Texas roadways. Some of the snow has melted and then refrozen this morning into black ice and it’ll be dangerous to drive early in the day. Reports of black ice have been coming in along I-35 in southern McLennan County but other roadways, especially bridges, overpasses, more rural roads, side streets, and less-frequently traveled roads, may have ice on them. We’re starting out the morning with partly cloudy skies and although we won’t see full sunshine today, we will see temperatures warm up slowly allowing ice to melt around mid-morning. Lunchtime temperatures today will be in the mid-to-upper 30s while late-day highs will reach the upper 30s and low 40s. We’ll have to keep a close eye on the potential for some overnight fog too. Temperatures tonight should slowly fall into the upper 20s and low 30s by morning but we could potentially have some fog by morning too. Since temperatures are expected to be close or below freezing, freezing fog may be an issue tomorrow morning. Supercooled water droplets in the fog will likely freeze on surfaces, mainly cars, railings, and other elevated areas, but freezing fog could also cause some ice on bridges and overpasses and on some surface streets. Fortunately, morning fog Tuesday should be quickly out of the are and sunshine will boost temperatures into the upper 40s and low 50s tomorrow afternoon.

POWER OUTAGES: The snowfall and wet weather is creating power outrages in Central Texas. For the latest on that, visit Oncor

ROAD CONDITIONS: To see the latest road conditions and reports, visit TXDOT

