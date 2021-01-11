Advertisement

State Dept. website bio for Trump changed to say his term ended Monday

The biography page for President Donald Trump on the U.S. State Department’s website was...
The biography page for President Donald Trump on the U.S. State Department’s website was briefly changed to say his term was ending Monday evening.(State.gov)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The biography page for President Donald Trump on the U.S. State Department’s website was briefly changed to say his term was ending Monday.

According to the page, “Donald J. Trump’s term ended on 2021-01-11 19:40:41.” Vice President Mike Pence’s bio said his term ended exactly seven minutes later, at 19:47:01.

The pages were taken down soon after it started to be spread on social media. They updated with an error message that they were currently experiencing technical difficulties.

Trump and Pence’s terms are set to end Jan. 20.

The change was likely not due to advanced knowledge of their plans. Buzzfeed News reported a “disgruntled” department staffer made the edits, and the matter was under investigation, according to sources.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When surface temperatures drop below freezing, tiny super-cooled water droplets in fog can...
First snow, then ice, and now freezing fog
Texas Rangers are investigating after a Killeen officer shot and killed a man Sunday evening...
Texas Rangers investigate deadly shooting involving local officer
Irving Police have arrested and charged 30-year-old Leslie Curtis and her boyfriend,...
Woman, boyfriend charged with capital murder in death of her son, 8, at Texas hotel
Seven people were taken to a local hospital early Monday morning after an out-of-control...
Seven taken to local hospital after out-of-control vehicle hits fire truck on I-35
Jesse's Taqueria & Bakery is reminding customers masks are required to enter the building.
Local restaurant reminding customers ‘no mask, no service’

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., left, poses during a ceremonial swearing-in with Rep....
COVID fears grow in Capitol as three lawmakers test positive
Authorities say a veteran Florida deputy died in the line of duty a day before his retirement.
Man rams into patrol car, kills deputy day before retirement
Members of the National Guard stand inside anti-scaling fencing that surrounds the Capitol...
House returns after Capitol siege; Trump says ‘tremendous anger’ over impeachment
Lottery players will have a shot Tuesday night at the eighth-largest jackpot in U.S. history...
Mega Millions $625M jackpot largest in nearly 2 years
Fencing has been erected at the U.S. Capitol, site of a riot on Wednesday.
The Latest: Report says FBI warned of plans for the Capitol assault