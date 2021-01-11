Advertisement

Texas-based AT&T suspending contributions to GOP lawmakers who objected to certification of Biden’s victory

Some Republicans, including Sen. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley, objected to Electoral College results from some states.
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/CBS NEWS) – Dallas-based AT&T announced Monday, Jan. 11, it is suspending contributions to members of Congress who voted to object to certification of Electoral College votes.

This, in the wake of last Wednesday’s attack on the U.S. Capitol building in which five people died, following a President Trump rally a few blocks away.

AT&T said in a statement, “Employees on our Federal PAC Board convened a call today and decided to suspend contributions to members of Congress who voted to object to the certification of Electoral College votes last week.”

AT&T joined some of America’s biggest corporate names — from Exxon to Facebook — who said they are pausing their political donations in the wake of the deadly riot at the Capitol Building.

Some of the businesses said they would halt donations specifically to the 147 Republicans who opposed the Electoral College count to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

It began when Marriott and Blue Cross Blue Shield over the weekend said they would halt donations to the Republicans who opposed the Electoral College count.

The companies said the Republicans’ vote against certification sought to undermine a legitimate election. Citigroup weighed in Sunday with a similar public statement.

By Monday morning, the number of big businesses halting political donations had become a flood.

Among them are American Express, Dow, Exxon, Facebook, Ford Motors, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Mastercard and Microsoft.

In some cases, the companies said their decision would be temporary, such as Facebook saying it will pause for at least the first quarter, according to Axios.

One trade group, the National Association of Manufacturers in Washington, D.C., called for Mr. Trump’s removal from the Oval Office.

