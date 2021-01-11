Advertisement

Texas DSHS announces COVID-19 vaccine hub sites to simplify appointment

Nurse Ellen Quinones prepares a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen).
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The week of January 11, Texas will direct most COVID-19 vaccines received to large sites or hubs around the state to vaccinate more than 100,000 people.

In announcing the plan last week, Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) said the hubs will be required to set up registration phone numbers and websites and to focus on the most vulnerable communities in their regions.

Contact information for the hubs can be found here.

  • The goal of this plan is to provide more people the vaccine and a simpler way to sign up for an appointment.
  • Providers will focus on vaccinating areas and populations hardest hit by COVID-19.

If you are in Phase 1 and eligible to receive the vaccine, please check the websites of vaccine providers listed on the Texas COVID‑19 Vaccine Provider Locations map to see if they have enough vaccine supply at this time.

The Texas Department of State Health Services announced Thursday that most of the COVID-19 vaccine received from the federal government will be directed next week to large providers who can vaccinate 100,000 or more people.

“These vaccination hubs will provide people in those priority populations with identifiable sites where vaccination is occurring and a simpler way to sign-up for an appointment with each provider,” DSHS said in a press release.

The large providers will vaccinate healthcare workers, residents who are 65 or older and residents with medical conditions that increase the risk of severe disease or death.

A total of about 200,000 doses of vaccine will be distributed next week, not only to the large providers, but also to smaller sites, DSHS said.

Next week is the last the state is required to reserve doses to vaccinate residents and employees of long-term care facilities under the federal pharmacy-LTC partnership, which frees up more for use in other settings.

