Texas DSHS announces COVID-19 vaccine hub sites to simplify appointment

The Texas Department of State Health Services announced Thursday that most of the COVID-19 vaccine received from the federal government will be directed next week to large providers who can vaccinate 100,000 or more people.

“These vaccination hubs will provide people in those priority populations with identifiable sites where vaccination is occurring and a simpler way to sign-up for an appointment with each provider,” DSHS said in a press release.

The large providers will vaccinate healthcare workers, residents who are 65 or older and residents with medical conditions that increase the risk of severe disease or death.

A total of about 200,000 doses of vaccine will be distributed next week, not only to the large providers, but also to smaller sites, DSHS said.

Next week is the last the state is required to reserve doses to vaccinate residents and employees of long-term care facilities under the federal pharmacy-LTC partnership, which frees up more for use in other settings.

