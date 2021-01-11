Advertisement

Washington Monument access shut down, citing threats surrounding inauguration

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 11:30 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The National Park Service is shutting down public access to the Washington Monument until Jan. 24, citing threats surrounding Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The agency said Monday that it was implementing the temporary closure “in response to credible threats to visitors and park resources.”

Park officials say that groups involved in last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol are continuing to “threaten to disrupt” Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20. As a result, officials are shutting down tours at the Washington Monument beginning Monday, running through Jan. 24.

They say they may also institute some temporary closures to roads, parking areas and restrooms on the National Mall and could extend the closures “if the conditions persist.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When surface temperatures drop below freezing, tiny super-cooled water droplets in fog can...
First snow, then ice, and now freezing fog
Texas Rangers are investigating after a Killeen officer shot and killed a man Sunday evening...
Texas Rangers investigate deadly shooting involving local officer
Irving Police have arrested and charged 30-year-old Leslie Curtis and her boyfriend,...
Woman, boyfriend charged with capital murder in death of her son, 8, at Texas hotel
Seven people were taken to a local hospital early Monday morning after an out-of-control...
Seven taken to local hospital after out-of-control vehicle hits fire truck on I-35
Jesse's Taqueria & Bakery is reminding customers masks are required to enter the building.
Local restaurant reminding customers ‘no mask, no service’

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., left, poses during a ceremonial swearing-in with Rep....
COVID fears grow in Capitol as three lawmakers test positive
Authorities say a veteran Florida deputy died in the line of duty a day before his retirement.
Man rams into patrol car, kills deputy day before retirement
Members of the National Guard stand inside anti-scaling fencing that surrounds the Capitol...
House returns after Capitol siege; Trump says ‘tremendous anger’ over impeachment
Lottery players will have a shot Tuesday night at the eighth-largest jackpot in U.S. history...
Mega Millions $625M jackpot largest in nearly 2 years
Fencing has been erected at the U.S. Capitol, site of a riot on Wednesday.
The Latest: Report says FBI warned of plans for the Capitol assault