Woman, boyfriend charged with capital murder in death of her son, 8, at Texas hotel

Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Irving Police have arrested and charged 30-year-old Leslie Curtis and her boyfriend, 29-year-old Codie McCrory, with capital murder in the death of Curtis’ son, 8-year-old Delmar Best-Curtis.

Police said on Friday, Jan. 8, around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to to an unconscious person call at the Magnuson Hotel in the 100 block of W State Highway 183.

That’s where officers found found Delmor lying on the bed unresponsive, began CPR and quickly noticed numerous injuries to Delmor.

Irving Fire rushed Delmor to Children’s Hospital in Dallas, where he pronounced deceased.

The investigation is still in the early stages, but police said it revealed the couple had been violently abusing Delmor for at least ten days.

They have been in a relationship for less than one year.

Police said Curtis and her son moved into the Magnuson Hotel with McCrory in November 2020.

They also said Delmor was not attending school.

Anyone with more information on this case can contact the Irving Police Department at (972) 273-1010 (24hrs).

Tips may also be submitted to: ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org

