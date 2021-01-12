Advertisement

Bell County receives first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

File Photo: Pfizer vaccine
File Photo: Pfizer vaccine(Kate Porter)
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Public Health District on Tuesday received its first shipment of about 3,900 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and plans to begin administering the vaccine as soon as Wednesday.

Appointments are required.

Distribution of the vaccine starts at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Killeen Community Center at 2201 East Veterans Memorial Blvd. and at a second site at the Sammons Community Center located at 2220 West Avenue D in Temple.

Both distribution centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week starting Wednesday.

The health district already has more than 4,000 on a wait-list for vaccinations.

“We plan on administering more than 500 vaccinations each day,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said Tuesday.

“Our goal is to provide 3,900 vaccines each week.”

Now eligible for vaccination are those covered by Phase 1A of the state’s vaccination distribution plan, including front-line healthcare workers and residents and employees of long-term care facilities and those covered by Phase 1B of the plan including residents 65 and older and residents 16 and older with medical conditions that put them at risk of severe COVID-19 illness.

No walk-in patients will be accepted.

“We’ll get to everyone on that list eligible on a first come, first serve basis and based on supply,” Blackburn said.

If you want to be administered the vaccine, you must set up an appointment.

For more information, visit the Bell County Public Health District’s website.

Anyone unable to make an appointment online may call the Bell County COVID-19 vaccination hotline at (254)-933-5203.

The hotline will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m Monday through Friday starting Wednesday.

