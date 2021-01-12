Central Texas man on the lam, considered ‘armed and dangerous’

BRADY, Texas (KWTX) - A fugitive who evaded state police officers, identified by authorities as Justin Dunway Friar, 33, of Georgetown, should be considered armed and dangerous, The Texas Department of Public Safety said Tuesday.

Police on Monday night attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white Cadillac Escalade.

The driver, identified as Dunway, sped off while attempting to discharge a firearm out of the driver’s side window, authorities said.

Dunway eventually abandoned the vehicle on private property, and ran, authorities said.

He’s wanted for aggravated assault against a public servant and is considered armed and dangerous.

Members of the public are urged not to approach him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the San Angelo Crime Stoppers Tip Hotline at (325) 658-4357.

