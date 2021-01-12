Advertisement

Central Texas VA hosts vaccination clinic for veterans 75 and older

The Central Texas VA has scheduled a vaccination clinic this weekend for veterans who are 75 or older, but appointments are required.(WNDU)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Central Texas VA has scheduled a vaccination clinic this weekend at the Olin E. Teague Veterans Medical Center for enrolled veterans who are 75 or older, but appointments are required.

Eligible veterans may make reservations by calling 1-800-423-2111 and pressing #2.

“Due to current high call volumes, callers may experience delays; however, you must remain on the line to be scheduled,” the VA said.

The clinic runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or as long as the vaccine supply lasts at Gold Team, Primary Care at 1901 Veterans Memorial Dr. in Temple.

Walk-ins will be accepted until 2 p.m. and vaccinated based on availability.

Long wait times are expected, the VA said.

Veterans must bring proper ID to verify VA enrollment and schedule the second dose, which will be administered about 21 days after the first.

