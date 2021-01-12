Quiet Weather Until Our Next Front Thursday

For the remainder of the day, we’re expecting sunshine with highs climbing close to 50°. A very weak upper-level disturbance is expected to swing through the area tonight and while this disturbance will bring us some early evening cloud cover, but the chances of precipitation are very low, only near 10%.

Our next storm system is expected to arrive Thursday but it won’t bring us any rain. Wednesday may start out with isolated fog and temperatures close to freezing but freezing fog potential tomorrow is very low. Highs Wednesday in advance of the front will climb into the upper 50s and maybe even into the low 60s in a few spots. Low 60s will be about as warm as we get Thursday since the cold front attached to the storm system arrives during the daytime hours. We’ll notice a few clouds and a wind shift, but highs in the upper 50s and low 60s won’t take too much of a hit. Highs Friday fall back into the mid 50s but should rebound back into the upper 50s and low 60s Saturday. Another cold front is expected to arrive at some point Sunday or Monday dropping temperatures back into the 50s again but exactly when that front arrives is still a bit unclear. We’re also a bit unsure as to when we’ll have the best rain chances associated with that front. Right now, we have a 20% chance of rain Sunday through Thursday with a 30% chance on Tuesday. It won’t rain each one of those days so we’ll be dropping or raising rain chances whenever it’s needed.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.