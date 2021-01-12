Gradual Warm Up Before Our Next Front Thursday

Clouds will build into the region for today as upper-level low moves across Texas. Conditions should remain dry due to high pressure dominating lower levels of the atmosphere., but there’s a 10% chance a few sprinkles may drop as this change happens. Tonight we will have clouds early with some clearing by tomorrow morning. Overnight temperatures should be in the low 30s (below freezing), but if the clouds clear out faster, we could see Wednesday morning temperatures in the upper 20s.

We see our days sunny and getting warmer through Thursday - highs in the upper 50s Wednesday and around 60 degrees for Thursday. The rest of the week looks dry, even with a cold front coming in Thursday afternoon. This front will bring windy weather for Thursday and Friday along with cooler temperatures for the end of the work week, Friday highs are back down into the mid 50s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph on Thursday and Friday. The weekend will start pleasant and dry, but models are not entirely in agreement on the timing for a potential system moving through on Sunday.

Another cold front is expected to arrive at some point Sunday or Monday dropping temperatures back into the 50s again but exactly when that front arrives is still a bit unclear. We’re also a bit unsure as to when we’ll have the best rain chances associated with that front. Right now, we have a 20% chance of rain Sunday through Thursday with a 30% chance on Tuesday. It won’t rain each one of those days so we’ll be dropping or raising rain chances whenever it’s needed.

