Local youngster focuses his energy on knitting caps for the tiniest newborns

Kayden sent his first two caps to his family friend in Houston to deliver to a NICU there. He's working now to make about a dozen for another delivery to McLane Children's Hospital in Temple.(Courtesy photo)
By Julie Hays
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A young boy in Central Texas is making a big difference in the lives of the tiniest of babies, knitting caps to deliver to local Neonatal Intensive Care Units.

Kayden Huckabay, 5, a kindergartner at Gatesville Primary School, was inspired after watching a family friend on Facebook live using a knitting loom to make caps to donate to a NICU in the Houston area.

So inspired, in fact, he blurted out immediately that all he wanted to do “is help babies, too.”

“We had a family friend that was making these NICU hats and he was really curious what was going on with the hats and why they were making them and he said ‘well, I want to make them, I want to help babies, too,’” his mother, Katherine Huckabay, said.

Kayden didn’t know how to knit, but he began to study the video and got a little help from grandma, too.

“It does take him a little bit because he’s only 5,” Katherine said.

And making the work even more impressive, his mom says, is the fact that her son struggles with severe ADHD.

But when it comes to knitting caps for babies he has extreme focus for long periods of time.

“He struggles with ADHD so we’ve been surprised he can focus and he can focus for a really long time,” she said.

“He can start a hat and finish a hat which is great.”

Kayden sent his first two caps to his family friend in Houston to deliver to a NICU there.

He’s working now to make about a dozen for another delivery to McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple.

For his work, Gatesville ISD has spotlighted the young student in a post, which inspired a local chef, Jacob Butler, to donate lots of yarn and other supplies and gifts to Kayden.

Katherine says seeing her son care for the most vulnerable babies is a proud moment for her as a mom.

“I’m just super proud of him. He’s only 5 and has such a big heart and cares for people so much and I’m just really thankful to have a kid like him who cares about other people,” Katherine said.

“We really need that in this world.”

Student Spotlight: Kayden Huckabay is a kindergarten student in Mrs. Tami Hoover's classroom. During the Christmas...

Posted by Gatesville ISD on Monday, January 4, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

