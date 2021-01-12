Advertisement

Locally-based organization steps up national fight against human trafficking amid pandemic

By Rissa Shaw
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A national human trafficking organization based in Central Texas is providing additional resources--and warnings--this month.

January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month, but in 2021, it’s also happening amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which is causing additional concerns for experts in the field.

“We’re very concerned about the grooming that’s been happening throughout the pandemic,” said Susan Peters, national director of UnBound.

Headquartered in Waco, UnBound is a non-profit organization that’s leading the fight against traffickers by supporting survivors and providing resources to the community.

Peters says the pandemic has brought a new set of challenges, especially for potential school-aged victims, due to increase computer literacy and screen usage.

“Now, young people are on their devices all day long, and this gives them access to perpetrators messaging them trying to build relationships,” said Peters. “They’re making new ‘friends’, and those friends can be dangerous.”

According to a University of Texas study, almost 79,000 young people 25 and under are sex-trafficked at any given time in Texas.

“The government designates a whole month for us to be awakened to this,” said Peters. “It’s a good opportunity for businesses, for churches, for community members to be educated on how to identify a trafficking victim so they can get help.”

In honor of trafficking awareness month, UnBound Waco and the Heart of Texas Human Trafficking Coalition have released three, one-minute videos depicting human trafficking situations to help community members spot and report suspicious signs.

“One is of young boys being trafficked because boys are trafficking victims also, secondly is labor trafficking, and third is familial trafficking which, unfortunately, we see many victims where a family member is trafficking a young person for drugs,” said Peters. “So this year our big focus is getting out those messages so that people will recognize these trafficking victims within our communities and be able to call law enforcement to get help.”

Peters says their goal is to get 1 million views by the end of the month.

To get the local community involved beyond January, UnBound will be hosting a ‘Not in My City’ event at 1 p.m. on March 27 at Highland Baptist Church.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When surface temperatures drop below freezing, tiny super-cooled water droplets in fog can...
First snow, then ice, and now freezing fog
Texas Rangers are investigating after a Killeen officer shot and killed a man Sunday evening...
Texas Rangers investigate deadly shooting involving local officer
Irving Police have arrested and charged 30-year-old Leslie Curtis and her boyfriend,...
Woman, boyfriend charged with capital murder in death of her son, 8, at Texas hotel
Seven people were taken to a local hospital early Monday morning after an out-of-control...
Seven taken to local hospital after out-of-control vehicle hits fire truck on I-35
Jesse's Taqueria & Bakery is reminding customers masks are required to enter the building.
Local restaurant reminding customers ‘no mask, no service’

Latest News

Lottery players will have a shot Tuesday night at the eighth-largest jackpot in U.S. history...
Mega Millions $625M jackpot largest in nearly 2 years
Kayden sent his first two caps to his family friend in Houston to deliver to a NICU there. ...
Local youngster focuses his energy on knitting caps for the tiniest newborns
The Central Texas VA has scheduled a vaccination clinic this weekend for veterans who are 75 or...
Central Texas VA hosts vaccination clinic for veterans 75 and older
An adult and three children died in the fire in a home near U.S. Highway 271 in the Starrville...
Adult, 3 children die in Texas house fire
Ronin Waldroup, 3, received stitches in her face after she was bitten by a dog. Her mother said...
GRAPHIC: Girl, 3, bitten by dog wearing service vest in Texas restaurant