Man charged in local child sex trafficking sting

Mark Short
Mark Short(Jail photo)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan County deputies have arrested a man who brought money to a local motel in exchange for having sex with an adult and a child, according to an affidavit.

Mark Short has been charged with conspiracy to commit human trafficking of a minor and prostitution of a minor.

He bonded out of the McLennan County Jail.

According to an affidavit, on Jan. 5, Short answered an undercover detective’s sex ad on a website known for human trafficking.

“I indicated to Short during the communications that I could meet him at a hotel, and could obtain a minor to bring to the hotel to engage in prostitution of the minor,” the affidavit stated. “Short agreed to engage in sexual acts in exchange for money for the minor, making the minor a victim of human trafficking.”

Short arrived at a motel in Waco to pay for the acts with the minor, the affidavit states, and was in possession of the amount of agreed upon money.

