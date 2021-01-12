Texas COVID-19 death toll tops 30,000, regional toll rises to more than 870

(KWTX) - The statewide COVID-19 death toll rose by 286 to 30,219 Tuesday, the virus’ toll in Central Texas increased to more than 870, and record numbers of patients were hospitalized as vaccination efforts accelerated in McLennan and Bell counties.

The virus may have claimed as many as 873 lives in Central Texas, but according to state data Monday, at least 871 have died including 184 Bell County residents, three more than the local count of 181; 18 Bosque County residents; 36 Coryell County residents, 14 more than the local count of 22; 20 Falls County residents; 26 Freestone County residents; 18 Hamilton County residents; 40 Hill County residents; 16 Lampasas County residents; 27 Leon County residents; 32 Limestone County residents; 323 McLennan County residents, eight more than the local count of 315; 15 Milam County residents, one more that the local count of 14; 13 Mills County residents; 66 Navarro County residents, two fewer than the local count of 68; 23 Robertson County residents, and 14 San Saba County residents.

A record 14,218 COVID-19 patients were in Texas hospitals Tuesday, 821 more than on Monday.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties, at least 257 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Tuesday, almost 30 more than on Monday, accounting for about 29% all hospitalizations and filling about 24% of available beds.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has advised the counties that the TSA’s hospitalization rate is sufficiently high to trigger capacity reductions.

At least 182 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Tuesday in Trauma Service Area M, which includes McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties, accounting for about 41% of all hospitalizations and occupying about 30% of available beds, well above the 15% ceiling that triggers capacity reductions under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

Freestone, Leon, Navarro and Robertson counties are also in Trauma Service Areas in which hospitalization rates exceed 15%.

An Alternate Care Site was opened Tuesday at the Austin Convention Center to expand hospital capacity in the region as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise. The site now has 25 beds, but can be expanded if needed.

“This Alternate Care Site in Central Texas will reduce the burden on local hospitals and help ensure that Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 receive the care they need,” Gov. Greg Abbott said.

Another 833 cases of the virus were confirmed Tuesday in Central Texas, increasing the regional total to 53,761.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 22,747 additional cases, 22,110 of them new, increasing the statewide total to 1,753,059.

Of the total, 353,664 cases were active Tuesday and 1,595,600 patients have recovered.

About 15 million tests have been administered statewide.

The Lab Test Date positivity rate Tuesday was 18.39%, down from 18.71% on Monday.

Experts say a positivity rate of 5% or less indicates the virus is under control.

VACCINATIONS

McLennan and Bell counties are among more than two dozen mass vaccination hubs established in Texas in an effort to accelerate delivery of the vaccine.

The Waco-McLennan County Health District started administering vaccines Tuesday by appointment only at the Waco Convention Center.

The health district received 1,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine and plans to vaccinate 500 residents a day.

Residents may text the word “vaccine” to 22828 and provide email addresses to receive notification of the next shipment of vaccine.

The City of Waco Tuesday activated its Public Information Hotline to allow residents who don’t have access to email or the internet to get the latest updates on testing sites, vaccine availability and other information related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The number is (254) 750-5606.

The Bell County Public Health District on Tuesday received its first shipment of about 3,900 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and plans to begin administering the vaccine starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Killeen Community Center at 2201 East Veterans Memorial Blvd. and at a second site at 220 West Avenue D in Temple. The sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. The health district already has more than 4,000 on a wait-list for vaccinations. No walk-in patients will be accepted. More information is available on the Bell County Public Health District’s website.

Anyone unable to make an appointment online may call the Bell County COVID-19 vaccination hotline starting Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at (254)-933-5203.

The Central Texas VA has scheduled a vaccination clinic this weekend at the Olin E. Teague Veterans Medical Center for enrolled veterans who are 75 or older, but appointments are required. The clinic runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or as long as the vaccine supply lasts at Gold Team, Primary Care at 1901 Veterans Memorial Dr. in Temple. Eligible veterans may make reservations by calling 1-800-423-2111 and pressing #2. Walk-ins will be accepted until 2 p.m. and vaccinated based on availability.

Long wait times are expected, the VA said. Veterans must bring proper ID to verify VA enrollment and schedule the second dose, which will be administered about 21 days after the first.

Now eligible for vaccination are those covered by Phase 1A of the state’s vaccination distribution plan, including frontline healthcare workers and residents and employees of long-term care facilities and those covered by Phase 1B of the plan including residents 65 and older and residents 16 and older with medical conditions that puts them at risk of severe COVID-19 illness.

The Texas Department of State Health Services announced the 28 hubs Sunday and said the hub providers will get more than 158,000 doses of vaccine this week.

To date the state has been allocated about 2.1 million doses of vaccine and 1.6 million of them have been shipped.

At least 764,314 residents had received a first dose Tuesday and 98,479 had received a second.

The Texas Department of State Health Services vaccination dashboard Tuesday showed that 5,648 of 22,610 Bell County residents eligible under Phase 1A have been vaccinated and that 833 have received the second dose and that 4,969 of 17,922 eligible McLennan County residents have been vaccinated and that 567 have received the second dose.

The dashboard Tuesday showed the administration of 455 initial and 13 secondary vaccinations in Bosque County; 905 initial and 30 secondary vaccinations in Coryell County; 184 initial and 16 secondary vaccinations in Falls County; 263 initial vaccinations and one secondary vaccination in Freestone County; 558 initial vaccinations in Hamilton County; 674 initial vaccinations and 21 secondary vaccinations in Hill County; 258 initial and six secondary vaccinations in Lampasas County; 261 initial and four secondary vaccinations in Leon County; 396 initial and seven secondary vaccinations in Limestone County; 486 initial and six secondary vaccinations in Milam County; 189 initial and three secondary vaccinations in Mills County; 842 initial and 17 secondary vaccinations in Navarro County; 252 initial and eight secondary vaccinations in Robertson County, and 24 initial and two secondary vaccinations in San Saba County.

Coryell Health received 600 doses on Dec. 23, but won’t receive additional vaccine this week and officials aren’t sure when the next shipment will arrive or how many doses it will include.

The first doses were administered to frontline healthcare workers, first responders, essential workers and residents of Coryell Health RehabLiving and Assisted & Independent Living at The Oaks, as well as Hillview Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

“In some ways, Coryell Health is lucky to have received the vaccines we have, as sixteen hospitals in Texas have not received any vaccines. Some of those hospitals have been able to benefit by sharing of other hospitals or clinics, but some haven’t any doses for their front line workers,” Dr. Jeff Bates, Coryell Health chief medical officer said.

“We are all at the mercy of the state.”

Residents who want to be added to the list for the vaccine should call (254) 248-6381.

Baylor University has received 300 doses of the Moderna vaccine, which is being administered to Health Center staff, medical personnel, emergency responders, and School of Nursing

Baylor Scott & White Health has created a sign-up page for updates on the scheduling of Phase 1B vaccinations.

Veterans can get up-to-date information on VA’s VA COVID-19 vaccine webpage, which launched on Dec. 11, may sign up for regular updates on the vaccine on the vaccine on the VA’s Stay Informed page, and may contact their primary care providers through www.myhealth.va.gov or by calling 1-800-423-2111.

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Public Health District Tuesday reported the deaths of four more residents diagnosed with the virus, a Killeen woman in her 40s; a Temple woman in her 90s; a Temple woman in her 70s, and a Temple man in his 80s, increasing the virus’ toll in the county to 181, according to local data.

State data showed 184 deaths, an increase of two over Monday’s total.

The health district also reported 319 additional cases of the virus, 218 of them new, increasing the county’s total to 15,768.

Of the total, 3,058 cases were active Tuesday and 12,710 patients have recovered.

In state Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell County, at least 257 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Tuesday, up from 228 on Monday accounting for about 29% all hospitalizations and filling about 24% of available beds.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has advised the counties that the TSA’s hospitalization rate is sufficiently high to trigger capacity reductions under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

The temporary restrictions and rollbacks will remain in place until COVID-19 hospitalizations

Temple Fire & Rescue will host drive-thru COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 14 and Jan. 15 at Fire Station No. 4 at 411 Waters Dairy Rd.; from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 19 and Jan. 20 at Fire Station No. 2 at 1710 East Avenue H.; from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 21 and Jan. 22 at Fire Station No. 7 at 8420 West Adams Ave.; and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 28 and Jan. 29 at Fire Station No. 1 at 210 North 3rd St. Tests are free. Residents may register online or on site. More information is available online.

Testing is available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays in January at Nolanville’s Central Fire Station at 84 North Main St. Registration is not required.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute food from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Jan. 16 at Temple College at 2600 South 1st St.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard Tuesday showed a cumulative total of 199 cases since Aug. 1 and nine current active cases. The school’s spring semester started Monday.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Tuesday reported one active case involving a student and 24 positive tests for the virus since March, 18 involving students. All students must complete online training on safe practices before returning for the spring semester, which starts on Jan. 19.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed more than 1,000 cases since March 16, 483 involving students and 596 staff, and 31 involving students and 26 involving staff in the past seven days. The dashboard showed one active case Monday involving an employee at Bellaire Elementary; one involving an employee at Brookhaven Elementary; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Cedar Valley Elementary; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Clarke Elementary; one involving an employee at Clear Creek Elementary; one involving a student at Clifton Park Elementary; two involving employees at Harker Heights Elementary; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Haynes Elementary; one involving a student at Iduma Elementary; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Maude Moore Wood Elementary; two involving students and five involving employees at Meadows Elementary; one involving a student at Mountain View Elementary; one involving an employee at Oveta Culp Hobby Elementary; one involving a student at Peebles Elementary; four involving students and one involving an employee at Richard E. Cavazos Elementary; one involving an employee at Saegert Elementary; one involving a student at Skipcha Elementary; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Venable Village Elementary; one involving a student and two involving employees at Willow Springs Elementary; one involving a student at Audie Murphy Middle School; one involving an employee at Eastern Hills Middle School; one involving a student and one involving a student at Nolan Middle School; one involving a student at Palo Alto Middle School; six involving students at Ellison High School; one involving a student and two involving employees at Harker Heights High School; one involving a student and two involving employees at Killeen High School; one involving a student at Pathways, and three involving employees at non-campus facilities.

The Killeen ISD is offering free COVID-19 screening to students and employees from 7 a.m. to 11 .m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on regular school days at the former Nolan Middle School building at 505 Jasper Dr. in Killeen, using the 2nd Street entrance. Screening is by appointment and students younger than 18 require signed waivers from parents or guardians. The state-funded testing uses BinaxNOW nasal swab tests, which provide results in 15 minutes. Information is available online.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed three cases at Temple High School, one at Bonham Middle School, one at Kennedy-Powell Elementary, two at Raye-Allen Elementary, and one at Meredith-Dunbar Elementary.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed one case at Belton Early Childhood School; two cases at Charter Oak Elementary; two at Chisholm Trail Elementary; one at High Point Elementary; three at Lakewood Elementary; two at Miller Heights Elementary; one at Pirtle Elementary; two at Southwest Elementary; three at Sparta Elementary; three at Tarver Elementary; four at Belton Middle School; six at Lake Belton Middle School; five at North Belton Middle School; five at South Belton Middle School; 13 at Belton High School; seven at Lake Belton High School, and three at non-campus facilities.

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District Tuesday reported four more deaths from the virus, a 68-year-old woman a 56-year-old man, an 89-year-old man, and a 108-year-old woman, increasing the virus toll to 315, according to local data.

State data, based on death certificates and county of residence, showed 323 deaths, four more than on Monday.

The health district reported 467 additional confirmed cases of the virus Tuesday, 314 of them new, which broke the previous one-day record for new cases set on July 3 when 271 new cases were reported.

The additional cases involve one resident who’s younger than a year old; 20 who range in age from 1 to 10; 24 who range in age from 11 to 17; 82 who range in age from 18 to 25; 38 who range in age from 26 to 29; 98 residents in their 30s; 64 in their 40s; 63 in their 50s; 38 in their 60s; 27 in their 70s, and 12 who are 80 or older.

Of the total, 1,305 cases were active Tuesday, 19,676 patients have recovered, and a record 181 were hospitalized, 23 of them on ventilators.

Of the 181, 108 are McLennan County residents.

At least 182 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Tuesday in the Trauma Service Area that includes McLennan County, accounting for about 41% of all hospitalizations and occupying about 30% of available beds, which is well above the 15% ceiling that triggers capacity reductions under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

The City of Waco Tuesday activated its Public Information Hotline to allow residents who don’t have access to email or the internet to get the latest updates on testing sites, vaccine availability and other information related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The number is (254) 750-5606.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area after the federal government provided 40,000 test kits to McLennan County as part of the effort to stem the spread of the virus. The health district has contracted with Aardvark Mobile Health to provide mobile COVID-19 tests, using a small truck that can accommodate two testing lines with the capacity to administer as many as 500 tests daily. Additional details are available online.

For those experiencing disabling feelings of loss, change and sadness, short-term counseling is available through the Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program. A counselor can be requested using an online form or by calling 1-866-576-1101.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute food from 10 a.m. to noon on Jan. 28 at Waco ISD Stadium at 1401 South New Road.

Harmony Science Academy in Waco is shifting to online instruction starting Wednesday and continuing through next Monday after a staff member tested positive for the virus. In-person instruction resumes on Jan. 19.

Baylor University’s online dashboard Tuesday showed 101 active cases, 42 involving students, 32 involving staff, 14 involving faculty and 12 involving faculty. Sixty positive tests have been administered in the past seven days. A total of 1,970 cases have been confirmed since Aug. 1. Spring classes begin on Jan. 19. Students, faculty and staff will be required to test negative for the virus before returning to campus for the spring semester and must undergo weekly COVID-19 testing during the spring term.

The McLennan Community College dashboard Tuesday showed 25 active cases, 18 involving students. In the past three weeks, 14cases have been confirmed, all of which involve students. The school’s spring semester started on Monday. The college says it will continue to offer classes in blended-hybrid and online formats.

The Waco ISD dashboard Tuesday showed cumulative totals of 203 students and 224 employees diagnosed with the virus since Sept. 8. The dashboard showed just two active cases involving employees, both at non-campus facilities.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed one case involving a student and two involving employees at Castleman Creek Elementary; three involving students and two involving employees at Hewitt Elementary; four involving students at South Bosque Elementary; three involving students at Spring Valley Elementary; two involving students at Woodway Intermediate; two involving students and one involving an employee at River Valley Intermediate; four involving students and four involving employees at Woodgate Intermediate; seven involving students and three involving employees at Midway Middle School; 15 involving students and one involving an employee at Midway High School, and one involving an employee at a non-campus facility.

The Lorena ISD dashboard Tuesday showed three cases at Lorena Elementary, one involving a student; one case involving a student at Lorena Middle School, and three cases involving employees at Lorena High School.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed two no active cases.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed two cases at McGregor Primary School; three at McGregor Elementary; six at Isbill Junior High, and six at McGregor High School.

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County reported a total of 2,300 confirmed cases Tuesday, an increase of 105 since the last local update.

Of the total, 533 cases were active, 1,745 patients have recovered, and 22 have died.

State data, which includes Texas prison inmates, showed 3,937 confirmed and 112 probable cases.

Of the total, 3,318 patients have recovered and 36 have died, according to state data.

In state Trauma Service Area L, which includes Coryell County, at least 257 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Tuesday, accounting for about 29% all hospitalizations and filling almost 24% of available beds.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has advised the county that the TSA’s hospitalization rate is sufficiently high to trigger capacity reductions, bar closings and suspension of elective surgery under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

Coryell County Judge Roger Miller said last week the restrictions are in effect in his county, but says he’s seeking an exemption from the governor’s office on bar closings.

Coryell Health continues to offer elective surgeries despite the restrictions because the hospital has “available beds and adequate supplies,” which allows for an exemption under the governor’s orders.

The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed 11 cases involving students and three involving employees at Cove High School; one involving an employee at Crossroads High; three involving students and one involving an employee at Cove Junior High; two involving employees at S. C. Lee Junior High; three involving students at Clements Parsons Elementary; four involving students and one involving an employee at Fairview Jewell Elementary; one involving a student and four involving employees at Hettie Halstead Elementary; one involving a student and four involving employees at House Creek Elementary; three involving students and four involving employees at Williams/Ledger Elementary; one involving a student and two involving employees at Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy, and seven involving employees at non-campus facilities.

The Gatesville ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed 10 cases Gatesville High School, eight involving students; two at Gatesville Junior High, both involving students; five cases at Gatesville Intermediate, four involving students; eight at Gatesville Elementary, four involving students; two cases at Gatesville Primary, both involving students; one involving a transportation employee, and one involving a maintenance employee.

The Linda Woodman State Jail in Gatesville remained on lockdown Tuesday with 104 active cases involving inmates, 17 involving employees, 533 inmates on restriction and 105 inmates in medical isolation.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Tuesday reported eight cases involving inmates and 31 involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit in Gatesville where 140 inmates were on medical restriction and eight were isolated; 17 cases involving inmates and 23 involving employees at the Hilltop Unit in Gatesville where 289 inmates were restricted and 17 were isolated; 224 cases involving inmates and 88 involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit in Gatesville where 1,343 inmates were medically restricted and 246 were medically isolated; 52 cases involving inmates and 30 involving employees at the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville where 29 inmates were restricted and 52 were isolated, and two cases involving inmates and 20 involving employees at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit in Gatesville where 148 inmates were restricted and two were isolated.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,189 confirmed and 63 probable cases Tuesday.

Of the total, 1,096 patients have recovered and 20 residents have died, according to state data.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Tuesday was reporting 47 cases involving inmates and 30 cases involving employees at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin where 836 inmates were restricted and 49 were isolated, and eight cases involving employees at the Marlin Transfer Unit where 23 inmates were restricted.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 1,134 confirmed and 218 probable cases Tuesday.

Of the total, 1,172 patients have recovered.

State data showed 32 deaths.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County had 2,870 confirmed cases and 1,684 probable cases of the virus Tuesday according to state data.

Of the total, 3,436 patients have recovered.

Local data showed 68 deaths.

State data showed 66 deaths.

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 775 confirmed and 160 probable cases of the virus Tuesday, according to state data. At least 733 patients have recovered and 18 have died.

Freestone County had 654 confirmed and 315 probable cases of the virus Tuesday, according to state data. Of the total, 861 patients have recovered and 26 have died. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Tuesday was reporting four cases involving inmates and seven involving employees at the William Boyd Unit in Teague where 149 inmates were medically restricted and four were isolated.

Hamilton County had 481 confirmed and 36 probable cases of the virus Tuesday, according to state data. At least 415 patients have recovered and 18 have died.

Hill County had 1,946 confirmed and 364 probable cases of the virus Tuesday, according to state data. At least 2,000 patients have recovered and two more have died, raising the virus’ toll to 40 in the county, state data showed. The Hill College dashboard showed three active cases involving students on the Hill County campus. Spring classes begin on Jan. 19. The Hillsboro ISD dashboard Tuesday showed one case involving an employee at Hillsboro Intermediate and one involving an employee at Hillsboro High School.

Lampasas County had 747 confirmed and 92 probable cases of the virus Tuesday, according to state data. At least 667 patients have recovered and a 16th resident has died. The Lampasas County Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center, Kiwanis Club and Lions Club are postponing Casino Night, which was scheduled for Feb. 20. “As we continue to see how things develop over the next few weeks, it will be determined when and if we are able to reschedule,” the organizations said in a press release. Updates will be provided on the chamber’s website.

Leon County had 615 confirmed and 215 probable cases of the virus Tuesday, according to state data. At least 695 patients have recovered and 27 have died.

Milam County had 936 confirmed and 641 probable cases of the virus Tuesday, according to state data, which showed 1,424 recoveries and 15 deaths. Local data showed 14 deaths.

Mills County had 276 confirmed and 22 probable cases of the virus Tuesday according to state data, which showed 229 patients have recovered and 13 have died.

Robertson County had 768 confirmed and 236 probable cases of the virus Tuesday according to state data, which showed 816 patients have recovered and 23 have died. Local data showed 10 deaths.

San Saba County had 369 confirmed and 101 probable cases Tuesday, according to state data, which showed at least 391 patients have recovered and 14 have died. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Tuesday was reporting five cases involving inmates and seven involving employees at the San Saba Transfer Unit where 69 inmates were restricted and seven were medically isolated.

