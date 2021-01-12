Troy head football coach, athletic director is stepping down

TROY, Texas (KWTX) - There will be a new man in charge of the Troy football program next Fall.

Trojans Head Coach and Athletic Director, Ronnie Porter, confirmed today that he is leaving the program to spend more time with his family.

Coach Porter was at the helm of Troy athletics for the past seven years. He tells KWTX that he plans to continue teaching within Troy ISD.

Porter has two kids - a freshman and a fourth grader - and he says he “would rather be Dad, instead of Coach.”

Porter became the head coach in 2014 after serving as the team’s defensive coordinator.

In 2019 Porter led the Trojans to their best season ever, going 12-2.

