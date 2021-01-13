Advertisement

Argument at local store escalates; vehicle rammed, shot fired, chase ensues that ends in crash

The chase involving the two men ended after one of the vehicles struck a vehicle parked in the...
The chase involving the two men ended after one of the vehicles struck a vehicle parked in the driveway of a home, and knocked down a utility pole.(City of Mexia photo)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - A vehicle was rammed, a shot was fired and a chase ensued that ended in a crash after an argument between two men Wednesday morning at a store in Mexia escalated.

Officers responded at around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a disturbance involving two 20-year-old men at Ruby’s Food Mart No. 5 at 407 East Tyler St.

They determined the two men argued, and that the dispute escalated as the two were driving out of the store’s parking lot when one used his vehicle to ram the other’s vehicle, according to a press release.

The man driving the vehicle that was struck fired a shot at the other man’s vehicle, and a chase ensued west on East Tyler Street, which ended in the 400 block of West Tyler Street when one of the vehicles veered off the road, struck a vehicle parked in the driveway of a home, and knocked down a utility pole, leaving the residence without power.

All three vehicles were towed from the scene.

Police identified the two men and opened a preliminary investigation, the press release said.

Charges were pending Wednesday evening.

