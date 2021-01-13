Advertisement

Central Texas sheriff’s son charged with family violence, marijuana possession

Officers were sent to a home in Gatesville Monday night in response to a domestic violence...
Officers were sent to a home in Gatesville Monday night in response to a domestic violence call. (File)(KKTV)
By Paul J. Gately
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - The son of Coryell County Sheriff Scott Williams was free on bond Wednesday after he was arrested and charged with family violence and possession of marijuana.

Samuel Williams, 27, was arrested at around 8:30 p.m. Monday after officers were sent to a home in Gatesville in response to a domestic violence call, Gatesville police Chief Nathan Gholke said Wednesday.

Coryell County Justice of the Peace Coy Latham set bond on one charge of assault causing bodily injury/family violence, a Class A misdemeanor, and one count of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, a Class B misdemeanor.

Williams was booked into the Coryell County Jail Monday night and was released after he posted bond Tuesday, records showed.

Scott Williams said he’s talked with prosecutors to ensure his son is treated no differently than any other defendant.,

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corbin Stiefer, 21, was last seen at around 10 a.m. on Jan. 6 in Tyler. his red 2014 Mazda 6...
Missing Texas man named in statewide alert found dead
The video shows the moments before a Killeen officer shot and killed Patrick Warren, Sr., and...
‘I told you, don’t use a gun:’ Video shows moments leading up to and following deadly local police shooting
Jenny Cudd during her run for mayor in 2019.
Texas woman who bragged of tearing down doors to Pelosi’s office arrested
A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime

Latest News

The City of Copperas Cove launched an online survey about COVID-19.
Copperas Cove launches survey on COVID vaccine interest
Belton ISD Administration building
School districts brace for cuts amid tight state budget
School district budget woes
KWTX Belton ISD Teacher Incentive Allotment
The four members of the jail’s inaugural intern class include Tiresa Cruz, Felicity Dickens,...
Local jail launches internship program to inspire careers in law enforcement
San Saba was one of the last counties in the state in which a resident tested positive for the...
Vaccine slow to arrive in small Central Texas county