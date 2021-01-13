Central Texas sheriff’s son charged with family violence, marijuana possession

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - The son of Coryell County Sheriff Scott Williams was free on bond Wednesday after he was arrested and charged with family violence and possession of marijuana.

Samuel Williams, 27, was arrested at around 8:30 p.m. Monday after officers were sent to a home in Gatesville in response to a domestic violence call, Gatesville police Chief Nathan Gholke said Wednesday.

Coryell County Justice of the Peace Coy Latham set bond on one charge of assault causing bodily injury/family violence, a Class A misdemeanor, and one count of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, a Class B misdemeanor.

Williams was booked into the Coryell County Jail Monday night and was released after he posted bond Tuesday, records showed.

Scott Williams said he’s talked with prosecutors to ensure his son is treated no differently than any other defendant.,

