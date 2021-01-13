Couple of Breezy Days with a Dry Front

Another partly cloudy and cold night is expected tonight with lows from the low to mid 30s. We have a light wind out of the southwest, 5-10mph, overnight but out winds will be part of the bigger weather story by tomorrow & for Friday.

Highs tomorrow will be warmer - we’ve got sunshine and highs in the low 60s. Our next cold front does push in tomorrow too! This front will bring windy weather for Thursday and Friday along with cooler weather for the end of the work week; highs Friday are back into the mid 50s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph on Thursday and Friday. This front is expected to pass through dry.

Then we get to the weekend! Things start off nice, warm, and dry. Mornings stay cold in the 30s but Saturday afternoon gives us another day in the 60s. As far as rain goes, models are not entirely in agreement on the timing for a potential system moving through on Sunday, but we do expect a second cold front will move in… and like the one tomorrow, looks mainly dry. Models continue to backpedal on rain chances… so at this point, no need to rearrange your Sunday over what will likely be only an isolated shower or two.

Rain chances are back at the start of next week with another front pushing through Tuesday. Keep an eye out for some changes coming in by Tuesday of next week. We’re tracking what is looking like a turn to wetter weather with our next storm. Stay tuned for updates!

