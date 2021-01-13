Advertisement

Couple of Breezy Days with a Dry Front

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Another partly cloudy and cold night is expected tonight with lows from the low to mid 30s. We have a light wind out of the southwest, 5-10mph, overnight but out winds will be part of the bigger weather story by tomorrow & for Friday.

Highs tomorrow will be warmer - we’ve got sunshine and highs in the low 60s. Our next cold front does push in tomorrow too! This front will bring windy weather for Thursday and Friday along with cooler weather for the end of the work week; highs Friday are back into the mid 50s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph on Thursday and Friday. This front is expected to pass through dry.

Then we get to the weekend! Things start off nice, warm, and dry. Mornings stay cold in the 30s but Saturday afternoon gives us another day in the 60s. As far as rain goes, models are not entirely in agreement on the timing for a potential system moving through on Sunday, but we do expect a second cold front will move in… and like the one tomorrow, looks mainly dry. Models continue to backpedal on rain chances… so at this point, no need to rearrange your Sunday over what will likely be only an isolated shower or two.

Rain chances are back at the start of next week with another front pushing through Tuesday. Keep an eye out for some changes coming in by Tuesday of next week. We’re tracking what is looking like a turn to wetter weather with our next storm. Stay tuned for updates!

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corbin Stiefer, 21, was last seen at around 10 a.m. on Jan. 6 in Tyler. his red 2014 Mazda 6...
Missing Texas man named in statewide alert found dead
The video shows the moments before a Killeen officer shot and killed Patrick Warren, Sr., and...
‘I told you, don’t use a gun:’ Video shows moments leading up to and following deadly local police shooting
Jenny Cudd during her run for mayor in 2019.
Texas woman who bragged of tearing down doors to Pelosi’s office arrested
Officers were sent to a home in Gatesville Monday night in response to a domestic violence...
Central Texas sheriff’s son charged with family violence, marijuana possession
A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime

Latest News

Brady's Monday Evening FastCast
Abundant Sunshine Continues Before Showers Return Next Week
Abundant Sunshine Ahead with Good Rain Chances Coming Up Next Week
fastcast lake belton pink sunrise sunset
Camille's Wednesday Evening Fastcast
Snowboarder Maurice Kervin survived an avalanche and caught his amazing escape on video.
Snowboarder records himself getting caught in avalanche