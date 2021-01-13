Couple surprised with snowfall during their wedding in Brazos County

NEAR WELLBORN, Texas (KBTX) - A memorable moment was made even more special for a local couple on Sunday.

Terence and Erin Loo tied the knot during the peak of the snowfall at their outdoor wedding at 7F Lodge near Wellborn.

Their pictures show a beautiful backdrop of snow as well as it falling fast. The couple said it was special beyond how they’d imagined.

”We could have never planned this. It was the peak of the snow almost the minute that we were walking down the aisle and it was such an incredible memory and day for us,” said newlywed Erin Loo.

The chapel was still covered in a bit of snow Tuesday afternoon with most of it already melting away.

On Sunday record snowfall for the area turned their outdoor January wedding in Texas into more of a mountain scene.

The couple’s photographer, Ashley Monongue captured photos of the special, snowy moment in time.

”Because of COVID we knew that we wanted to have an outdoor venue and so we had picked 7F lodge just because its’ so beautiful and picturesque and then watching the weather the whole week and seeing it was going to rain and the rain turned into snow and it definitely created a really unusual but amazing environment,” said Erin Loo.

An encouragement for the couple as they start their life together.

“I think the snow just made it all the more special as a new year, new start. We’re optimistic,” said Terence Loo.

“It was a winter wonderland of a wedding for sure. A memorable one for them and for all of our followers that follow us on Instagram and Facebook,” said Ginger Lundell, 7F Lodge Co-owner.

Leading up to the weekend of the wedding, the weather was a big concern.

“Over the weekend it was kind of cold. It was very cold, rainy and then all the sudden it started snowing and it became a winter wonderland that we’re not accustomed to here in Texas,” said Lisa Wantuck, 7F Lodge Co-Owner.

”Having a wedding in Texas you never know what you get,” said Terence Loo.

“Exactly,” added Erin as they both laughed.

This was the second snow wedding to happen at 7F Lodge. The other one happened during the snowfall on Dec. 7 of 2017.

We have 7F Lodge Facebook page here.

Ashley Monogue Photography can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.