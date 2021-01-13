FIRST ON CBS7: FBI arrests Jenny Cudd, Eliel Rosa for rioting at Capitol

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 has learned the FBI has arrested Midlanders Jenny Cudd and Eliel Rosa for rioting at the Capitol last Wednesday.

Both Cudd and Rosa are scheduled to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ronald Griffin at 1:45 p.m. today.

After the riot, Cudd posted about it on her Facebook page, bragging that “we” tore down the doors to Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office.

She later backed that statement up, saying that she was referring to the group as a whole. She claimed she didn’t vandalize anything in the building.

“Do I think that it was wrong for us to go to the Capitol? Absolutely not. Do I think that it was wrong for me to go through an open door and get inside of the Capitol? No I don’t. I didn’t break any laws, I didn’t do anything unlawful, and I think that’s probably why the FBI and the law enforcement have not contacted me,” said Cudd in an interview with CBS7.

Several times, Cudd told CBS7 she was proud of what she did and that she’d do it again.

She also said she had gotten several death threats at her florist shop – Becky’s Flowers - after the riot.

Plus, she said, hundreds of people had gone online and given the shop bad reviews.

She has since shut down her Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.