Former Midway Panther earns national title with Alabama football

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A former Midway panther won a national championship with the Alabama Crimson Tide on Monday night.

Midway alum Matthew Barnhill will soon have a national championship ring.



"Just to be a a part of one of the greatest national championships under Coach Saban is honestly the honor of a lifetime." - @mattbbarnhill @MidwayFB @MidwayISD @MidwayPanthers pic.twitter.com/jbSJLQAJEa — Darby Brown (@darbyjobrown) January 13, 2021

Matthew Barnhill graduated from Midway in 2018. He walked on as a linebacker at Alabama.

Barnhill said, “just to be a part of one of the greatest national championships under Coach Saban is honestly the honor of a lifetime.”

A former Midway Panther is a national champion. Matthew Barnhill is a walk-on linebacker for the Crimson Tide. He thanked @MHSCoachHulme for saying "I think you have what it takes". @MidwayFB @mattbbarnhill @kwtxsports pic.twitter.com/bGpjDXrGvu — Darby Brown (@darbyjobrown) January 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.