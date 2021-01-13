Former Midway Panther earns national title with Alabama football
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A former Midway panther won a national championship with the Alabama Crimson Tide on Monday night.
Matthew Barnhill graduated from Midway in 2018. He walked on as a linebacker at Alabama.
Barnhill said, “just to be a part of one of the greatest national championships under Coach Saban is honestly the honor of a lifetime.”
Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.