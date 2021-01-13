‘I told you, don’t use a gun:’ video shows moments leading up to and following deadly local police shooting

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – Video released Wednesday by civil rights attorney Lee Merritt shows the moments before a Killeen police officer shot and killed a man whom police described as “emotionally distressed,” and the immediate aftermath as a resident repeatedly says, “I told you, don’t use a gun.”

The officer shot and killed Patrick Warren, Sr., after responding at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Carrollton Avenue in Killeen.

The video, which appears to have been edited, shows the officer at the door, and then briefly entering the house before stepping back outside, and then shows Warren stepping out with his hands in the air.

The shooting occurred out of the view of the surveillance camera, but the gunfire is audible on what appears to be cellphone video.

“Upon the officer’s arrival, he encountered an emotionally distressed man,” police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said earlier.

“The officer initially used his conducted energy weapon, which was ineffective, and then discharged his duty weapon during the encounter, striking the subject,” she said.

Warren was taken to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center where he died.

Neighbors said they saw Warren on Saturday chanting on the street where he lived.

They described him as a “nice guy” who helped neighbors with their yard work.

The officer, whose name was not released, was placed on administrative leave.

Texas Rangers are investigating.

Merritt represents the family of Michael Dean of Temple who was shot to death by Officer Carmen DeCruz on Dec. 2, 2019 after a pursuit and in January 2018 filed and later dropped a brutality claim against Harker Heights police following a public intoxication arrest on New Year’s Day.

Decruz was indicted for manslaughter in 2020.

It wasn’t clear Wednesday whether Merritt was representing Warren’s family.

KWTX has requested dash and body cam video of the shooting from the Killeen Police Department.

(Rosemond Crown contributed to this story)

