Gate lock cut, fence run through, Dodge Ram stolen from local dealership

Police are reviewing surveillance video in the search for leads after a Dodge Ram crew cab...
Police are reviewing surveillance video in the search for leads after a Dodge Ram crew cab pickup was stolen over the weekend from a Waco dealership. (File)(KWTX)
By Katy Mendez
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 7:50 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police are reviewing surveillance video in the search for leads after a Dodge Ram crew cab pickup was stolen over the weekend from a Waco dealership.

At around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday a security guard discovered a fence had been run through at Bird Kultgen Ford at 1701 West Loop 340 and called police.

The first officer on the scene discovered the lock on the parking lot gate had been cut and then found a tow strap in the parking lot.

A manager arrived and determined that the 2018 White Dodge Ram 2500 was missing from the dealership’s used vehicle lot.

The truck didn’t have license plates.

“This type of vehicle theft is out of the norm for the Waco area,” Officer Garen Bynum said.

“We usually see vehicle thefts where people simply left their keys in the car while it was running or people leaving their keys out in open and plain view.”

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Waco Crime Stoppers at (254) 753-4357.

