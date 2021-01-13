Advertisement

Mega Millions jackpot rises to $750 million after no winner

The jackpot for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions was $625 million and lottery officials say it’s...
The jackpot for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions was $625 million and lottery officials say it’s rising to an estimated $750 million.(Source: CNN/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 6:59 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lottery players will have a shot Friday night at the fifth-largest jackpot in U.S. history after no tickets matched all the numbers in the latest Mega Millions drawing.

The jackpot for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions was $625 million and lottery officials say it’s rising to an estimated $750 million. The Mega Millions numbers drawn Tuesday were: 12-14-26-28-33, Mega Ball: 09.

The big prize for Powerball, the other national lottery game, is $550 million for Wednesday night’s drawing.

The jackpots promoted by lotteries refer to the winnings of those who opt for annuities paid out over 30 years. Nearly all jackpot winners actually take the cash option, which would be an estimated $550.6 million for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing and $411.4 million for Powerball.

Those dreaming of instant riches might want to remember that the odds of winning Powerball are one in 292.2 million. They’re even steeper for Mega Millions, at one in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions and Powerball are both played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is offered in Puerto Rico.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronin Waldroup, 3, received stitches in her face after she was bitten by a dog. Her mother said...
GRAPHIC: Girl, 3, bitten by dog wearing service vest in Texas restaurant
Mark Short
Man charged in local child sex trafficking sting
An adult and three children died in the fire in a home near U.S. Highway 271 in the Starrville...
Adult, 3 children die in Texas house fire
The driver was identified as Justin Dunway Friar, 33 of Georgetown, Texas. Friar is wanted for...
Central Texas man on the lam, considered ‘armed and dangerous’
At 8 months pregnant, 37-year-old Veronica Guevara-Giron tested positive for COVID-19. She died...
Mother of 6 dies from COVID-19 days after doctors deliver baby

Latest News

Getting a COVID-19 vaccination is one of the best ways to protect yourself and others from the...
Vaccine time: How to overcome your fear of needles
House lawmakers are reconvening at the Capitol to approve a resolution calling on Vice...
Airbnb to block, cancel DC bookings ahead of inauguration
Sam Ukwuachu (left) and his attorney, William Bratton III of Dallas, after a hearing in May...
Texas Appeals court rejects ex-BU player’s motion for a rehearing
Attorney Lee Merritt shared Ring doorbell camera showing the moments a Killeen Police officer...
Ring camera footage shows deadly shooting involving local police officer
Trump supporters stand on top of a police vehicle, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in...
Anti-Semitism seen in Capitol insurrection raises alarms