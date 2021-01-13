Midway ISD encouraging parents to take “thought exchange” surveys to help in 2022 rezoning process

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Midway ISD is sending out “thought exchange” surveys to ask both current and future parents what is most important in creating new school zones.

The new zones will a future second middle school and 8 elementary schools total.

All parents have to do is express their thoughts on what issues are most important to them from proximity to diversity. Superintendent George Kazanas says he’s hopeful that enough input can be made, so that parents don’t feel left in the dark as the district continues to grow.

“We’re building schools for the future,” he said.

“We’re building community schools and we continue to work hard to make sure we have equity, a strong staff and the ability to provide a strong product in these schools.”

Kazanas says the survey will be available until next week and that more will be available in the coming months.

The rezoning will not go into effect until fall 2022. More information can be found at the following link.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.