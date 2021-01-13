Advertisement

Midway ISD encouraging parents to take “thought exchange” surveys to help in 2022 rezoning process

Midway ISD is sending out “thought exchange” surveys to ask both current and future parents...
Midway ISD is sending out “thought exchange” surveys to ask both current and future parents what is most important in creating new school zones.(Courtesy Photo)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Midway ISD is sending out “thought exchange” surveys to ask both current and future parents what is most important in creating new school zones.

The new zones will a future second middle school and 8 elementary schools total.

All parents have to do is express their thoughts on what issues are most important to them from proximity to diversity. Superintendent George Kazanas says he’s hopeful that enough input can be made, so that parents don’t feel left in the dark as the district continues to grow.

“We’re building schools for the future,” he said.

“We’re building community schools and we continue to work hard to make sure we have equity, a strong staff and the ability to provide a strong product in these schools.”

Kazanas says the survey will be available until next week and that more will be available in the coming months.

The rezoning will not go into effect until fall 2022. More information can be found at the following link.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronin Waldroup, 3, received stitches in her face after she was bitten by a dog. Her mother said...
GRAPHIC: Girl, 3, bitten by dog wearing service vest in Texas restaurant
Mark Short
Man charged in local child sex trafficking sting
An adult and three children died in the fire in a home near U.S. Highway 271 in the Starrville...
Adult, 3 children die in Texas house fire
The driver was identified as Justin Dunway Friar, 33 of Georgetown, Texas. Friar is wanted for...
Central Texas man on the lam, considered ‘armed and dangerous’
At 8 months pregnant, 37-year-old Veronica Guevara-Giron tested positive for COVID-19. She died...
Mother of 6 dies from COVID-19 days after doctors deliver baby

Latest News

Sam Ukwuachu (left) and his attorney, William Bratton III of Dallas, after a hearing in May...
Texas Appeals court rejects ex-BU player’s motion for a rehearing
Attorney Lee Merritt shared Ring doorbell camera showing the moments a Killeen Police officer...
Ring camera footage shows deadly shooting involving local police officer
The video shows the moments before a Killeen officer shot and killed Patrick Warren, Sr., and...
‘I told you, don’t use a gun:’ video shows moments leading up to and following deadly local police shooting
Thieves used a stolen pickup truck early Wednesday in an unsuccessful attempt to break into an...
Thieves use stolen truck in unsuccessful attempt to open ATM at local bank
Salvation Army needs continue after holiday season
Salvation Army needs continue after holiday season