Missing Texas man named in statewide alert found dead

TYLER, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities Wednesday found the body of a missing Texas man who was the focus of a statewide CLEAR alert.

Corbin Stiefer, 21, was last seen at around 10 a.m. on Jan. 6 in the 5800 block of Briar Creek Road in Tyler.

His body was found Wednesday morning in a drainage ditch under Toll 49.

On Tuesday authorities found Stiefer’s 2014 Mazda 6 abandoned just off Toll 49.

The Texas Legislature established the Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue or CLEAR Alert program in 2019 to assist law enforcement in finding and rescuing missing or kidnapped adults.

