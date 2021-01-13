Advertisement

Missing Texas man named in statewide alert found dead

Corbin Stiefer, 21, was last seen at around 10 a.m. on Jan. 6 in Tyler. his red 2014 Mazda 6...
Corbin Stiefer, 21, was last seen at around 10 a.m. on Jan. 6 in Tyler. his red 2014 Mazda 6 was found Tuesday. Wednesday morning authorities found his body.(Texas DPS photos)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities Wednesday found the body of a missing Texas man who was the focus of a statewide CLEAR alert.

Corbin Stiefer, 21, was last seen at around 10 a.m. on Jan. 6 in the 5800 block of Briar Creek Road in Tyler.

His body was found Wednesday morning in a drainage ditch under Toll 49.

On Tuesday authorities found Stiefer’s 2014 Mazda 6 abandoned just off Toll 49.

The Texas Legislature established the Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue or CLEAR Alert program in 2019 to assist law enforcement in finding and rescuing missing or kidnapped adults.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronin Waldroup, 3, received stitches in her face after she was bitten by a dog. Her mother said...
GRAPHIC: Girl, 3, bitten by dog wearing service vest in Texas restaurant
Mark Short
Man charged in local child sex trafficking sting
An adult and three children died in the fire in a home near U.S. Highway 271 in the Starrville...
Adult, 3 children die in Texas house fire
The driver was identified as Justin Dunway Friar, 33 of Georgetown, Texas. Friar is wanted for...
Central Texas man on the lam, considered ‘armed and dangerous’
At 8 months pregnant, 37-year-old Veronica Guevara-Giron tested positive for COVID-19. She died...
Mother of 6 dies from COVID-19 days after doctors deliver baby

Latest News

Sam Ukwuachu (left) and his attorney, William Bratton III of Dallas, after a hearing in May...
Texas Appeals court rejects ex-BU player’s motion for a rehearing
Attorney Lee Merritt shared Ring doorbell camera showing the moments a Killeen Police officer...
Ring camera footage shows deadly shooting involving local police officer
The video shows the moments before a Killeen officer shot and killed Patrick Warren, Sr., and...
‘I told you, don’t use a gun:’ video shows moments leading up to and following deadly local police shooting
Thieves used a stolen pickup truck early Wednesday in an unsuccessful attempt to break into an...
Thieves use stolen truck in unsuccessful attempt to open ATM at local bank
Salvation Army needs continue after holiday season
Salvation Army needs continue after holiday season