Advertisement

Nice Weather For a While with Rain Chances Returning Next Week

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’re going to have a chilly start this morning with temperatures in the low 30′s.  Luckily, sunny skies will be seen throughout the day and that will bring us above freezing by 10am.  Highs will get into the upper 50s and low 60s later this afternoon.  Clear skies bring us chilly weather again Thursday morning, but a tad warmer in the upper 30′s.  South winds and sunny skies will bring highs into the low 60s for Thursday afternoon.  A weak front moves through Thursday afternoon, bringing us back into the mid 50′s for highs on Friday.  However, we warm back into the low 60′s to start the weekend, before some clouds move in ahead of our next storm system.

That storm system brings mostly cloudy skies for Monday and spotty showers, with the system moving in on Tuesday and bringing scattered showers and storms to the area.  The cold front with that system will bring us back down into the mid 50′s for highs afterwards, with a few lingering showers possible next Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronin Waldroup, 3, received stitches in her face after she was bitten by a dog. Her mother said...
GRAPHIC: Girl, 3, bitten by dog wearing service vest in Texas restaurant
Mark Short
Man charged in local child sex trafficking sting
An adult and three children died in the fire in a home near U.S. Highway 271 in the Starrville...
Adult, 3 children die in Texas house fire
The driver was identified as Justin Dunway Friar, 33 of Georgetown, Texas. Friar is wanted for...
Central Texas man on the lam, considered ‘armed and dangerous’
At 8 months pregnant, 37-year-old Veronica Guevara-Giron tested positive for COVID-19. She died...
Mother of 6 dies from COVID-19 days after doctors deliver baby

Latest News

Snowboarder Maurice Kervin survived an avalanche and caught his amazing escape on video.
Snowboarder records himself getting caught in avalanche
Nice Weather Heading Into The Weekend with Rain Chances Returning Next Week
fastcast waco bridge night
Gradual Warm Up Before Our Next Front Thursday
Camille's Tuesday Evening Fastcast