Nice Weather For a While with Rain Chances Returning Next Week

We’re going to have a chilly start this morning with temperatures in the low 30′s. Luckily, sunny skies will be seen throughout the day and that will bring us above freezing by 10am. Highs will get into the upper 50s and low 60s later this afternoon. Clear skies bring us chilly weather again Thursday morning, but a tad warmer in the upper 30′s. South winds and sunny skies will bring highs into the low 60s for Thursday afternoon. A weak front moves through Thursday afternoon, bringing us back into the mid 50′s for highs on Friday. However, we warm back into the low 60′s to start the weekend, before some clouds move in ahead of our next storm system.

That storm system brings mostly cloudy skies for Monday and spotty showers, with the system moving in on Tuesday and bringing scattered showers and storms to the area. The cold front with that system will bring us back down into the mid 50′s for highs afterwards, with a few lingering showers possible next Wednesday.

