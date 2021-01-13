Advertisement

Police seek help in search for missing and endangered Texas man

Letez Vernon Mayfield, Jr., 22, was last seen at around 9 a.m. on Jan. 4.
Letez Vernon Mayfield, Jr., 22, was last seen at around 9 a.m. on Jan. 4.(Texas DPS photo)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) – The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Endangered Missing Alert Tuesday evening as the search continues for a man with an intellectual disability who disappeared more than a week ago.

Letez Vernon Mayfield, Jr., 22, was last seen at around 9 a.m. on Jan. 4 walking in the 6800 block of Circle S Road in Austin.

He was last seen wearing a thin jacket and possibly a sweater, blue jeans, black plastic shoes and was carrying a backpack.

He’s 6 feet tall, weighs about 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to call the Austin Police Department at (512) 974-5250.

