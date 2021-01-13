Advertisement

Stocks notch gains on Wall Street; Treasury yields climb

Stocks shook off a midday slide and ended broadly higher Tuesday on Wall Street. (Source: NYSE)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
(AP) - Stocks shook off a midday slide and ended broadly higher Tuesday on Wall Street.

The S&P 500 edged up less than 0.1% Tuesday.

Small-company stocks continued to outpace the rest of the market by a wide margin, a sign that investors are becoming more optimistic about an economic rebound.

Treasury yields kept marching higher as investors anticipate that the economy will pull out of its slump and rebound later this year.

Markets have been charging higher on optimism about COVID-19 vaccines and more stimulus for the economy, but the gains have been so big that critics say stocks have become too expensive.

