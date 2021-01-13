Advertisement

Teacher works from hospital while receiving chemo in Minnesota

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KARE) - A Minnesota woman undergoing chemotherapy treatments is continuing to do her job from the hospital.

Kelly Klein is a 32-year-old kindergarten teacher at Falcon Heights Elementary School, a role she says fuels her to keep going.

She’s receiving treatment for ovarian cancer at Lakes Medical Center in Wyoming, Minnesota.

Klein first battled the cancer five years ago. She found out it returned on the fifth anniversary of her last chemo treatment.

“I just had a really bad feeling that something might be up,” she said. “Now that it’s returned, it’s not curable. It’s terminal.”

The chemo won’t cure Klein. The aim is to slow her cancer down.

“She is my inspiration every day,” Beth Behnke, Falcon Heights’ principal, said.

Behnke knows most in Klein’s shoes would take a leave, but “Kelly came to me and said, ‘Please don’t make me.’ I said, ‘Absolutely not, let’s figure it out together.’”

Her kindergarten class accompanied their teacher to chemotherapy.

Parents were notified their children would see nurses coming and going.

“The last time around, I had a posse of friends who went with me to chemo every week,” she said. “And with COVID, I can’t have that. So what better way to spend four to five hours than with 5-year-olds?”

Klein’s hair and eyebrows are starting to thin, which she will soon be addressing with her class.

“I want them to see that cancer isn’t a death sentence,” Klein said. “You can still be happy and playful and silly and funny and energized.”

Copyright 2021 KARE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corbin Stiefer, 21, was last seen at around 10 a.m. on Jan. 6 in Tyler. his red 2014 Mazda 6...
Missing Texas man named in statewide alert found dead
The video shows the moments before a Killeen officer shot and killed Patrick Warren, Sr., and...
‘I told you, don’t use a gun:’ Video shows moments leading up to and following deadly local police shooting
Jenny Cudd during her run for mayor in 2019.
Texas woman who bragged of tearing down doors to Pelosi’s office arrested
Officers were sent to a home in Gatesville Monday night in response to a domestic violence...
Central Texas sheriff’s son charged with family violence, marijuana possession
A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime

Latest News

A gastroenterologist, Bornstein was Trump’s personal physician from 1980 to 2017, the New York...
Harold Bornstein, Trump’s former personal physician, dies at age 73
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Ga. congresswoman says she’ll file articles of impeachment against Biden
In this Thursday, July 17, 2014, file photo, Siegfried Fischbacher, left, holds up a white lion...
Report: Illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher dies in Las Vegas
Kyle Rittenhouse is seen at a bar flashing what appears to be the white power sign. Prosecutors...
Prosecutors seek bond changes after Kyle Rittenhouse allegedly flashed ‘white power’ signs in bar
Supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by Capitol Police officers outside the...
Maryland man turns self in, faces charges in Capitol breach